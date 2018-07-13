Priyanka Chopra Confirms She's 'Getting to Know' Nick Jonas & Says He Had 'Great Time' in India

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about her relationship with Nick Jonas.

While attending the Vogue x Saks Hamptons Dinner at Wolffer Estate Vineyard on Thursday, the Quantico actress opened up about her recent trip to India with Jonas, 25.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra, 35, told PEOPLE.

“That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it,” she added of their week-long getaway in the country — during which time she introduced Jonas to her mother Madhu and attended a friend’s wedding. “It was really beautiful. He had a great time.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Chopra also shared that while for some people, traveling with a significant other for the first time is a relationship milestone, it’s just business as usual for her!

“To me, my whole life is about traveling,” she told PEOPLE. “I travel every two weeks on a different plane. My family flies over, my friends fly with me. It’s not a big deal in my world. It’s my normal.”

Priyanka Chopra

Opening up about her ideal date night, Chopra remarked that what’s most important is “being in a surrounding where you can actually get to know them and it’s not about doing something that takes away from each other.”

“I wouldn’t want a date night in an activity. That’s not a date,” she continued. “That’s a thing you do together, but date night is important to have two people be themselves and be able to spend time together and still love each other.”

“Date night for me would be someone being thoughtful about the person they care about and being with them,” she added.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

According to a source, the pair — who have been spotted wearing matching gold rings on their right hands — have been getting serious since their trip to India in June. “They’re very happy,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “It’s getting serious.”

In June, Chopra was Jonas’ date to his cousin’s wedding, which was a big step for the singer. “It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously said. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”