Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas at Hollywood Bowl: 'So Proud of You'

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old actress cheered on Nick for the final leg of the Jonas Brothers' Remember This tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. She shared a sweet photo cuddled up to her husband and another snap of Nick, 29, and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

"So proud of you @nickjonas ❤️❤️ The goal is the Bowl! And you did it. Congratulations on the wrap of the Remember this tour!" she captioned the Instagram post.

Nick Jonas; Joe Jonas; Kevin Jonas Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Priyanka also shared clips from the concert, including a few moments of Nick singing and playing the drums.

Nick Jonas Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

In August, Nick kicked off his Remember This tour with his brothers and bandmates in Las Vegas. At the time, the musician posted a photo of a cake Priyanka had decorated with the word "congrats" and a photo of Nick, Joe, and Kevin. "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here," he wrote with the post.

"I love you baby," the We Can Be Heroes actress then wrote on her own Instagram Story, reposting the photo of the cake. "This tour will be one to remember!"

Earlier this month, Priyanka said during the inaugural episode of the new Victoria's Secret podcast, VS Voices Podcast, that she loves touring and life on the road with her husband.

"I'm used to being in trailers that don't move, right? As an actor ... you're not supposed to sleep in a trailer, eat in a trailer. Like, I only know that you do that on a road trip, not when you're working and have to wake up and do your job," she said. "But my husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing.' "

"... It's like a home on wheels and I actually slept like a baby," Priyanka added. "I felt like I rocked to sleep."

Chopra Jonas Wedding, Mumbai, India - 20 Dec 2018 Credit: Rajanish Kakade/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Despite loving the opportunity to support Nick on the road, the actress has been busy with her new show Citadel. She previously opened up to PEOPLE about how she and her husband — who tied the knot in Jodhpur, India back in July 2018 — stay connected while they're apart often due to their respective careers.

"Nick always says this to me: 'I'll always be in your corner.' He said that to me very early," she said in January.