Priscilla Presley's 'Wish' to Be Buried with Elvis at Graceland Denied in Settlement Talks: Report

Priscilla Presley is hoping that her final resting place is with her loved ones.

Priscilla, 77, asked to be buried with her late ex-husband Elvis Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley upon her death, her rep confirms to PEOPLE in a statement.

"Although I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon, it is my family's and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes," says Priscilla. "We appreciate the love from all of the fans."

According to TMZ, her request was not granted in a Tuesday settlement she reached with granddaughter Riley Keough.

Elvis was buried at his beloved Graceland estate upon his death in 1977, and his grave sits beside those of his mother Gladys and father Vernon. Lisa Marie Presley, his only child, is also buried at Graceland, beside her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

Priscilla and Elvis were married in 1967 after meeting eight years earlier, and though they split in 1972 — and Priscilla went on to marry, then divorce Marco Garibaldi — she has repeatedly called Elvis the love of her life.

The star is fresh off a settlement that she reached with Keough, 33, in a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday over Lisa Marie's trust.

Though Priscilla filed a petition in January questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to the trust that removed her as a cotrustee and put Keough in charge, the actress told PEOPLE after the settlement that all has been sorted.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."

She continued: "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough. Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ronson Shamoun, her lawyer, told reporters that the "families are happy," and that the Presleys are "unified and together and excited for the future."

Justin Gold, Keough's attorney added, "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it."

Keough's side is set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade Trust and an insurance trust.

Reps for Keough have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment following the settlement, though a source told PEOPLE that the Daisy Jones & the Six star is ready to move on.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough. Michael Kovac/Getty

"Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom's estate. She doesn't want any drama with her grandmother," the source said of Keough, who was photographed in Vancouver on Wednesday picking up coffee. "She was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly."

Lisa Marie — who was also mom to 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper (with ex-husband Michael Lockwood) — died suddenly in January at 54 years old, and "Riley is still grieving her mom," added the source. "It's been very tough for her. She wants to focus on making memories with her own daughter now. This is her priority."