Priscilla Presley to Voice Herself in Animated Series 'Agent Elvis' amid Lisa Marie Trust Drama

Priscilla Presley is trying a new venture amid her fight to gain control of Lisa Marie Presley's trust.

The actress, 77, is set to voice herself in Netflix's forthcoming adult action animated series Agent Elvis. Priscilla also serves as the comedy's co-creator with John Eddie, per a release shared with PEOPLE. Matthew McConaughey was announced as the voice of Elvis last month.

In the first trailer released, agents attempt to "weaponize rock and roll" by transforming Elvis into an agent himself. His first task appears to be to steal from the president, which he tries to steer clear of.

Priscilla gets in on the action as she fights off an enemy before she and Elvis appear to kiss in front of an altar.

Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny and Don Cheadle will lend their voices to the show as well. Guest stars will include: Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, Tony Cavalero will appear as guest stars.

Priscilla's latest role comes after Lisa Marie, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at age 54. Sources told PEOPLE that she left control of her trust — which includes Elvis' Graceland property and 15 percent ownership of Elvis' estate — to her daughter Riley Keough, 33.

Lisa Marie had previously named Priscilla and her former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees in 2010 — but a 2016 amendment put the trust in the hands of her actress daughter and her late son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

Attorneys for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the "authenticity and validity" of the 2016 amendment due to various factors, including a name misspelling and an inconsistent signature.

Earlier this month, Priscilla shared a statement with PEOPLE on Friday that alluded to the drama behind the scenes over the trust, and explicitly called out "an individual" with whom she is frustrated for "trying to speak on behalf of our family."

"I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," Priscilla's statement began. "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

Though she did not name names, Priscilla then made reference to "an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family."

"This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out," she concluded her statement. "Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

While it remains unclear as to whom Priscilla is referring, Joel Weinshanker, managing partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, recently made an appearance on Sirius XM's Elvis Radio and weighed in on the star's recent attempts to remain co-trustee of Lisa Marie's trust.

"Everyone knew that when Elvis passed away, he left everything to his little girl. He did so knowing that she would be the one to keep his legacy going," Weinshanker said in part. "We got along so well because we were both trying to do what was best for Elvis, regardless of what somebody else was trying to do, regardless of what a family member would do."

A hearing for the matter over Lisa Marie's trust is set for April 13.

Agent Elvis will debut on Netflix on March 17.