Priscilla Presley Talks Elvis Presley's Legacy on Death Anniversary: 'A Big Responsibility'

"Anything he wanted to do or wished to do as far as in life, I want to try to get that to happen," Priscilla Presley told the TODAY show on Tuesday

By
Published on August 16, 2022 01:15 PM
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Priscilla Presley. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Priscilla Presley is keeping Elvis Presley's memory alive.

On the 45th anniversary of the King of Rock & Roll's death on Tuesday, Priscilla, 77, spoke to the TODAY show about what the day means to her. "Oh my gosh," she said to hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, "It's a big week that's for sure."

Elvis died of a heart attack at the age of 42 on Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland home in Memphis.

As for how his former wife is keeping the singer's legacy intact, Priscilla shared that her goal is to "carry out and give him the things that he always wanted to do in his life." For example, she recalled that one of Elvis' biggest dreams was to sing with an orchestra, an achievement Priscilla accomplished in 2015's If I Can Dream compilation album with Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Anything he wanted to do or wished to do as far as in life, I want to try to get that to happen," she said. "It's a big responsibility"

Wedding Photos of Elvis Presley to Priscilla on May 01,1967
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Prior to the interview, Priscilla was joined by over 30,000 fans and supporters during Elvis' candle-light vigil on Monday. "To see the amount of people that still come to see Elvis is unbelievable," she said.

Also in the interview, Priscilla talked about the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie based on her late husband's life. "I mean what a great movie," she said, "Baz Luhrmann I have to say is a genius, I don't know anyone else who could've done this movie like he did."

She went on to share that she was initially concerned about Luhrmann making the movie, later asking him over to her house and spending hours together talking about the project. "He put me a little at ease but I still didn't know how it was gonna come out," she said.

Luckily, the movie surpassed her expectations. She first watched the feature in a private screening with Jerry Schilling, a longtime friend of Elvis'. During the movie, the pair barely spoke. "We didn't talk at all and at the end we went, 'Wow, this is Elvis,'" she recalled.

Though she enjoyed the movie, some parts were admittedly tough to watch. Priscilla recalled having a hard time watching the arguments between Colonel Parker and the singer. "I lived the arguments that they had," she said. "I lived Elvis trying to explain that he didn't want to do the movies with all the girls and the beaches and everything, that he really wanted to do serious things so living that with him and then watching the movie brought back a lot of memories."

But for Priscilla there is no grudge against the Colonel, who was played by Tom Hanks in the movie. "There were two colonels, there was the colonel who was the manager and the colonel who was very very sweet and very very nice," she explained, noting that his promise to Elvis to make him "a million dollars" sometimes got the best of him.

Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

This is not the first time Priscilla has given the movie praise.

In June, during an interview on Good Morning America, Priscilla was joined by Olivia DeJonge, who plays her in the upcoming film Elvis, to talk about the experience of watching her life unfold on screen.

"I'm sitting there watching this movie and going 'God I wish he could see this,'" Priscilla said of the film. "It was perfection."

Priscilla also praised Austin Butler's performance as the late-rock and roller.

"Austin was just unbelievable," she said. "As I was watching it, actually, I was going wow, this is a movie that he would have really loved. Showing who he was, what he was striving for, what his dreams were."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

During the Met Gala in May, she said, "I think it's a movie for everyone."

"Even the people who've heard stories about Elvis before, they're gonna learn something," she added. On Instagram days later, she reiterated her feelings, writing alongside a trailer for the film, "I've seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times."

Related Articles
elvis and priscilla presley
Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship: A Look Back
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Priscilla Presley Says She Wishes Elvis 'Could Have Seen' Baz Luhrmann's Film: 'It's Perfection'
Elvis Presley and Barbara Eden promoting Flaming Star (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
Barbara Eden Recalls Elvis Presley Asking Her About Marriage and Telling Her About Priscilla
Austin Butler attends a special screening of 'Elvis', hosted by Warner Bros. and British GQ, at The Ham Yard Hotel on May 30, 2022 in London, England
Austin Butler 'Went Home in Tears' After 'Elvis' Director Had People Heckle Him to Get into Character
Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough Say Elvis 'Brings Up Such Generational Trauma — In a Good Way'
Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough Say 'Elvis' 'Brings Up Such Generational Trauma — In a Good Way'
Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Priscilla Presley Walks Met Gala Carpet with 'Elvis' ' Austin Butler and Doubles Down on Movie Praise
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Priscilla Presley arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ); Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
Priscilla Presley Says Seeing How Much Daughter Lisa Marie 'Loved' 'Elvis' Movie Brought Her to Tears
Priscilla Presley arrives for the 13th Annual Burbank International Film Festival Red Carpet Awards Gala held at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center on September 12, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) ; AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Priscilla Presley Gives 'Elvis' Biopic Her Seal of Approval, Says Austin Butler Is 'Outstanding'
Riley Keough; AUSTIN BUTLER as Elvis
Riley Keough Praises Austin Butler's Performance as Grandfather Elvis Presley: 'Didn't Stop' Crying
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Priscilla Presley Enjoys 77th Birthday Celebration in L.A. Ahead of 'Elvis' Biopic Premiere
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Priscilla Presley attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Priscilla Presley Wipes Away Tears at 'Elvis' Premiere in Cannes
(Original Caption) 5/1/1967-Las Vegas, NV- Singer Elvis Presley and his bride Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, pose for photograph following their wedding at the Aladdin Hotel. Presley, 31, met his 22-year-old bride when he was stationed in Germany during his Army service.
Priscilla Presley's Life in Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Harry Styles attends the "DUNKIRK" premiere in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Austin Butler attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Baz Luhrmann Reveals Why He Cast Austin Butler Over Harry Styles in 'Elvis' : 'He's Already an Icon'
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks attend the Australian premiere of ELVIS at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on June 04, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and More 'Elvis' Stars Attend the Australian Premiere of Baz Luhrmann's Biopic
ELVIS
Austin Butler Says He Was Hospitalized After Playing Elvis: 'My Body Just Started Shutting Down'
Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN, USA - 11 June 2022
Austin Butler Had 'No Idea How' Elvis Presley's Family 'Were Going to Respond' to His Portrayal