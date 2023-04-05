Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Claims There's 'No Feud' with Riley Keough Amid Trust Battle

Since Lisa Marie Presley's death on Jan. 12 at age 54, sources have told PEOPLE that her mom Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough have been at odds over control of her trust

Published on April 5, 2023 04:23 PM
Riley Keough; Navarone Garibaldi.
Riley Keough; Navarone Garibaldi. Photo: Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia is weighing in on the reported family feud over his late half-sister Lisa Marie Presley's trust.

Since Lisa Marie's death on Jan. 12 at age 54, sources have told PEOPLE that her mom Priscilla and daughter Riley Keough have been at odds over control over her trust, which includes dad Elvis Presley's beloved Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE).

But when asked by a commenter on his Instagram Live earlier this week whether the grandmother-granddaughter pair are on speaking terms, The U.S. Sun reports Navarone responded, "Yes, they are fine."

"No feud," he reportedly continued. "We did go to dinner, it went great, it's all good."

On Monday, the Them Guns musician, 36, also shared a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, "Dressed up for dinner with my mama last week.." When asked in the comments whether he took pictures with Priscilla, 77, or Riley, 33, at the dinner, Navarone — Priscilla's son with producer Marco Garibaldi — responded "maybe" with a winking emoji.

Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough. Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While a court hearing concerning the trust was previously set for April 13, a judge approved Priscilla's request to continue it to May 16.

Though Lisa Marie had seemed close with Priscilla at various events celebrating Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-nominated Elvis biopic in the weeks leading up to her death, multiple sources have told PEOPLE the two were barely speaking, as their relationship had been fractured since Lisa Marie's split from ex-husband Michael Lockwood, 61, in 2016.

After the breakup, the exes were embroiled in a nasty custody battle over twin daughters Finley and Harper, 14, that lasted until October of last year. Friends said Lisa Marie resented that Priscilla sided with Michael, and the tension trickled down to Riley. (Her father is Lisa Marie's first husband, singer Danny Keough, 58.)

"Riley was always on her mom's side when it came to Michael," said a Riley source.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Lisa Marie Presley's 'Impactful and Beautiful' Memorial: Everything Fans Didn't See

The simmering tension exploded four days after Lisa Marie's Memphis memorial on Jan. 22, when lawyers for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust. The change had removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees and given control of the trust — which brought in a reported $110 million in 2022 — to Riley and Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Priscilla, who claimed she didn't know about the 2016 amendment until after Lisa Marie's death, argued it should be voided because of several factors, including that Lisa Marie had not informed her of the changes as required by the terms of the trust. But Lisa Marie's friend claimed "there's zero question" what her wishes were: "Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees" — and for all her children to be the beneficiaries.

Multiple sources said the legal proceedings caused Riley and Priscilla to stop speaking to each other. "They do not see eye to eye," said a Presley family insider.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough.
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough. Michael Kovac/Getty

If the 2016 amendment is voided in court in May, Priscilla and Riley would possibly be co-trustees.

"Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say," said the family insider. "Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in."

Added the Riley source: "It's a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment."

In a Feb. 3 statement, Priscilla maintained she is acting with "integrity and love," and a Lockwood source said the matriarch remains close to Michael to "be a part of her grandchildren's lives."

Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Finley Lockwood, Priscilla Presley. Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Amid the legal proceedings, sources said Riley has been focused on her acting career — she stars in Amazon Prime Video's limited series Daisy Jones & the Six — and Elvis' first great-grandchild. At her mother's memorial, Riley's stuntman husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that they had had their first child in 2022.

"Lisa Marie's death has been very painful for Riley, but welcoming her baby girl has been blissful," said the Riley source. "[Her] daughter brings her joy. She loves being a mom."

Meanwhile, Priscilla co-created the Netflix animated series Agent Elvis which debuted last month, and she's the subject of an upcoming biopic directed by Sofia Coppola.

