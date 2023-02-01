Priscilla Presley Says She Wants to 'Keep Our Family Together' on Lisa Marie's 55th Birthday

Priscilla Presley is paying tribute to her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on what would've been the late singer-songwriter's 55th birthday.

"Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together," wrote Priscilla, 77, in a statement shared with PEOPLE less than a month after her and ex-husband Elvis Presley's daughter died at 54 on Jan. 12 after suffering a possible cardiac arrest.

"From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son," she continued. "Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter."

"We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family," concluded Priscilla's note.

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley. Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Last week, attorneys for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the "authenticity and validity" of Lisa Marie's will, which states that her trust — which includes Elvis' Graceland property and 15 percent ownership of Elvis' estate — would be left to her three daughters.

The petition claimed that a 2016 amendment that put the trust in the hands of actress Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14, is invalid.

According to the petition, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Lisa Marie wrote a living will in 1993 and amended it in 2010, making Priscilla a co-trustee alongside her former business manager Barry Siegel.

But after Lisa Marie's death, Priscilla discovered an amendment that had been added in 2016, which booted both her and Siegel as co-trustees and replaced them with Riley, her brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, and her twin sisters. A rep for Riley could not be reached by PEOPLE.

The petition alleges "many issues surrounding the authenticity and validity" of the amendment, including the fact that it was never given to Priscilla while Lisa Marie was alive "as required by the express terms of the Trust," that Lisa Marie's signature was "inconsistent" with her usual signature, and that there was no witness or notarization.

Priscilla is claiming that the 2010 amendment is still "the authoritative and controlling document," and is requesting the court order the 2016 amendment invalid. A rep for Priscilla had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

At Lisa Marie's memorial on Jan. 22, Priscilla delivered an emotional eulogy, starting with something she said her granddaughter wrote for the fans who traveled from far and wide to line up outside of Graceland.

"'I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one,'" said Priscilla. "'Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best.'"

She then read from a poem titled "The Old Soul," written about Lisa Marie's life. "'In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long,'" said Priscilla. "'Childhood passes by, with a glimpse of her green eye, she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion — could this be the angel that takes me home?'"

The poem continued, "'Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.'"

Lisa Marie Presley. Christopher Polk/Getty

"'She knew that I loved her. I fear I would never touch her,'" said Priscilla, visibly tearing up while delivering the speech. "'But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above.' That says it all, and thank you all for being here… Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."

Priscilla confirmed the news of Lisa Marie's death in a statement on Jan. 12, hours after news that she had been rushed to the hospital broke: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," Priscilla continued. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

The family is still waiting for toxicology reports to be returned before the official cause of death can be declared.