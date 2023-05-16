Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Reach Settlement in Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'Everyone Is Happy'

Lisa Marie Presley's loved ones have reached a settlement in the battle over her trust.

Legal counsel for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reached a settlement at a Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday, with Riley's side set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade and an insurance trust, PEOPLE confirms.

"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's lawyer, told reporters. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."

Justin Gold, Keough's attorney added, "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it."

The next hearing and motion for approval is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife Priscilla, died in January at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

An ongoing trust battle ensued four days after Lisa Marie's memorial in January, when lawyers for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust.

The change had removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees and gave control of the trust — the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022 — to Riley, 33, and Benjamin.

Priscilla, who claims she didn't know about the 2016 amendment until after Lisa Marie's death, argued it should be voided because of several factors, including the fact that Lisa Marie had not informed her of the changes as required by the terms of the trust. But a friend of Lisa Marie's told PEOPLE at the time that "there's zero question" what her wishes were: "Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees" — and for all her children to be the beneficiaries.

If the 2016 amendment is voided in court, Priscilla and Riley would be cotrustees.

"Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say," a family insider recently told PEOPLE. "Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in."

A Riley source added: "It's a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment."

In a Feb. 3 statement, Priscilla maintained she is acting with "integrity and love," and a source close to Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael Lockwood (who is guardian at litem for the pair's 14-year-old twin daughters) said the matriarch remains close to Michael to "be a part of her grandchildren's lives."

A source added that Riley is focused on her acting career — she stars in Amazon Prime Video's new limited series Daisy Jones & the Six — as well as new motherhood. At her mother's memorial, Riley's stuntman husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair welcomed their first child in 2022.