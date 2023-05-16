Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Reach Settlement in Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'Everyone Is Happy'

A lawyer for Priscilla Presley told reporters that the family is "unified and together and excited for the future"

By
and Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 16, 2023 12:20 PM
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough. Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lisa Marie Presley's loved ones have reached a settlement in the battle over her trust.

Legal counsel for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reached a settlement at a Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday, with Riley's side set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade and an insurance trust, PEOPLE confirms.

"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's lawyer, told reporters. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."

Justin Gold, Keough's attorney added, "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it."

The next hearing and motion for approval is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife Priscilla, died in January at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

An ongoing trust battle ensued four days after Lisa Marie's memorial in January, when lawyers for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust.

The change had removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees and gave control of the trust — the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022 — to Riley, 33, and Benjamin.

Priscilla, who claims she didn't know about the 2016 amendment until after Lisa Marie's death, argued it should be voided because of several factors, including the fact that Lisa Marie had not informed her of the changes as required by the terms of the trust. But a friend of Lisa Marie's told PEOPLE at the time that "there's zero question" what her wishes were: "Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees" — and for all her children to be the beneficiaries.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough's Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'They Don't See Eye to Eye'

If the 2016 amendment is voided in court, Priscilla and Riley would be cotrustees.

"Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say," a family insider recently told PEOPLE. "Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in."

A Riley source added: "It's a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment."

In a Feb. 3 statement, Priscilla maintained she is acting with "integrity and love," and a source close to Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael Lockwood (who is guardian at litem for the pair's 14-year-old twin daughters) said the matriarch remains close to Michael to "be a part of her grandchildren's lives."

A source added that Riley is focused on her acting career — she stars in Amazon Prime Video's new limited series Daisy Jones & the Six — as well as new motherhood. At her mother's memorial, Riley's stuntman husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair welcomed their first child in 2022.

Related Articles
Lisa Marie Presley (L) and musician Michael Lockwood attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Mad Max: Fury Road"
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Named Guardian ad Litem of Twins amid Family Trust Battle
navarone garibaldi and riley keough
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Claims There's 'No Feud' with Riley Keough Amid Trust Battle
Lisa Marie Presley (L) and musician Michael Lockwood attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Mad Max: Fury Road"
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Files to Be Guardian ad Litem of Twins in Trust Battle
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood
Michael Lockwood Is 'Ready, Able and Willing to Protect' Twins amid Lisa Marie Trust Battle, Says Lawyer
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Inside Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough's Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust: 'They Don't See Eye to Eye'
Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle
Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle
Lisa Marie Presley rollout
Riley Keough Is 'Very Protective' of Sisters Finley and Harper, 14, After Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death: Source
Riley Keough; ben smith
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Grabs Lunch with Husband While Wearing Graceland Shirt
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Slams 'Noise' amid Lisa Marie Trust Battle, Says She's Moving Forward with 'Integrity and Love'
Priscilla Presley to Voice Herself in Animated Series 'Agent Elvis' amid Lisa Marie Trust Drama
Priscilla Presley to Voice Herself in Animated Series 'Agent Elvis' amid Lisa Marie Trust Drama
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Has 'Good' Chance in Lisa Marie Trust Battle but Case May 'Drag for Years': Experts
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Friend Says Lisa Marie Presley Wanted Trust to Go to Kids as Mom Priscilla Presley Contests Will
Joel Weinshanker, Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis Enterprises' Joel Weinshanker on Lisa Marie Presley's Wishes for Graceland: It 'Was Always Riley'
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Says She Wants to 'Keep Our Family Together' on Lisa Marie's 55th Birthday
Lisa Marie Presley and her kids
Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Riley Keough Posts Throwback Photo with Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Mark First Mother's Day Without Her