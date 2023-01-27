Priscilla Presley Says It's Been a 'Painstaking Journey' and Thanks Fans for Support After Death of Lisa Marie

"I'm truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support," Priscilla Presley wrote on Twitter Thursday

By
Published on January 27, 2023 07:44 AM
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Photo: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Priscilla Presley is appreciating the love given to her family following the tragic death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

"To YOU, I'm truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support," Priscilla, 77, wrote in a Twitter post Thursday. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is."

The daughter of the late Elvis Presley died on Jan. 12 at age 54 after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. The family held a public memorial at Graceland, Elvis's famed Memphis estate, on Sunday.

Taking great care to communicate with fans throughout her grieving process, Priscilla, also thanked her supporters for their unwavering support on Monday, the day after Lisa Marie was laid to rest.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," she wrote on Jan. 23. "It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

At Lisa Marie's memorial, Priscilla delivered an emotional eulogy, starting with something she said her granddaughter wrote for the fans who traveled from far and wide to line up outside of Graceland.

"'I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one,'" said Priscilla. "'Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best.'"

Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

She then read from a poem titled "The Old Soul," written about Lisa Marie's life. "'In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long,'" said Priscilla. "'Childhood passes by, with a glimpse of her green eye, she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion — could this be the angel that takes me home?'"

The poem continued, "'Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.'"

"'She knew that I loved her. I fear I would never touch her,'" said Priscilla, visibly tearing up while delivering the speech. "'But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above.' That says it all, and thank you all for being here… Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."

The public service was attended by family members including Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough, her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper and Diana Jay, the girlfriend of Lisa Marie's late son Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020. Lisa Marie's half-brother Navarone Garcia was also by his mother's side.

Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan, Jason Clark and the Tennessee Mass Choir were among the musicians who performed.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: A view of fan tributes outside of Graceland at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
The atmosphere. Jason Kempin/Getty

In addition to Priscilla, speeches were made by Smith-Petersen, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Jerry Schilling, Joel Weinshanker, Pastor Dwayne Hunt and A.C. Wharton.

Priscilla confirmed the news of Lisa Marie's death in a statement on Jan. 12, hours after news that she had been rushed to the hospital broke: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," Priscilla continued. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

The family is still waiting for the official cause of death.

