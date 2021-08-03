Priscilla Presley Mourns the Death of Her Mom Anna Lillian Iversen: 'I Am Heartbroken'

"She was the light of our lives," Priscilla Presley shared in a tribute to the matriarch

Priscilla Presley's mother, Anna Lillian Iversen, has died. She was 95.

The actress, 76, shared the sad news on her Instagram Monday, writing alongside a photo of the matriarch, "I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today."

"She was the light of our lives," Priscilla continued. "She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything."

"May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us," she added.

Priscilla's granddaughter Riley Keough — who is the daughter of Priscilla and late ex-husband Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley — also paid tribute to Iversen on her Instagram.

Sharing a throwback photo of her great-grandmother and great-grandfather, Paul Beaulieu, posing with a young Priscilla, the 32-year-old Zola star wrote on Monday, "We lost our beautiful Nana this morning."

"She was an incredible woman and mother," she captioned the family portrait. "Rest In Peace nana ❤️."

Iversen's death comes a year after the death of Priscilla's grandson and Riley's younger brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

At the time, Priscilla said that the "shock of losing Ben has been devastating."

"These are some of the darkest days of my family's life," she wrote on her Facebook. "Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny [Keough], who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son."

"Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death," she continued of Benjamin's sisters and his uncle Navarone Garibaldi, Priscilla's son with Marco Garibaldi. "Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."

Last month, Riley marked one year since Benjamin's death with a tribute on her Instagram, sharing a series of throwback photographs from their childhood. "Today has been a year without you baby brother. I miss you endlessly every day," she wrote.

In a recent profile with the New York Times, Riley shared that she was initially "debilitated" by Benjamin's death and still struggles with the loss.