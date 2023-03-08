Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie's Death amid Trust Battle

Presley stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's new animated series 'Agent Elvis,' which she stars in and produced alongside John Eddie

Published on March 8, 2023 02:57 PM
Priscilla Presley. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty

Priscilla Presley stepped out for her first red carpet since daughter Lisa Marie's death in January amid her battle with granddaughter Riley Keough over the late singer and actress' trust.

On Tuesday, the actress and former wife of Elvis Presley attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's new animated series Agent Elvis and posed for photos on the red carpet, donning a chic black and white suit.

Agent Elvis follows a fictional Elvis (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) as he balances fame and his secret initiation into a government spy agency. Priscilla, 77, produced the series alongside John Eddie and voices a fictional version of herself onscreen.

Priscilla Presley. Monica Schipper/Getty

Speaking to the audience at the event, Priscilla explained why McConaughey, 53, was the right choice to play her late ex-husband. "Obviously he has a great voice," said Priscilla. "He has that Southern voice. A deep voice."

She revealed that while other actors were discussed during casting, the producers kept coming back to the Wolf of Wall Street star. "He's such a professional and he would do a great job speaking for Elvis," she added. "He has a Southern drawl, and Elvis did too in many ways."

In its latest cover story, PEOPLE reported that Priscilla and Riley have been at odds over Lisa Marie's trust. Four days after her Jan. 22 memorial, lawyers for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust.

Priscilla Presley. Charley Gallay/Getty

The change had removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees and given control of the trust — the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022 — to Riley and Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Priscilla, who claims she didn't know about the 2016 amendment until after Lisa Marie's death, argued it should be voided because of several factors, including that Lisa Marie had not informed her of the changes as required by the terms of the trust. But a friend of Lisa Marie told PEOPLE "there's zero question" what her wishes were: "Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees" — and for all her children to be the beneficiaries.

Now, as they mourn, Riley and Priscilla are barely speaking, according to multiple sources. Said a Presley family insider: "They do not see eye to eye."

