It did, in fact, when she was 14 years old and met Elvis Presley in Bad Nauheim, Germany, where her family was living at the time and near where Elvis was stationed with the Army.

In her 1985 biography Elvis and Me (excerpted in PEOPLE), Priscilla wrote of the pair's early days.

"I found myself deeply involved with Elvis. Something in his Southern upbringing had taught him that the 'right' girl was to be saved for marriage. I was that girl. At the same time, he molded me into his woman. I wore the clothes, hairstyle and makeup of his careful choosing," she shared.

"My parents became confused and bewildered by our relationship. We tried to make them believe that it was proper and platonic, and they wanted to believe me. Whenever they tried to stop us from seeing each other, I pleaded and cried and made them and myself miserable," she continued. "In retrospect, I don't think anything could have stopped me from seeing Elvis."