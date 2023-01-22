Priscilla Presley Eulogizes Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial Service: 'Our Heart Is Broken'

Priscilla Presley paid tribute to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley at her Graceland memorial service on Sunday with an emotional eulogy.

Following a speech from Jerry Schilling, the 77-year-old actress and businesswoman took to the stand. "I'm going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you, and this says it all," she began.

"'I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one,'" said Priscilla. "'Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best.'"

Pricilla Presley speaks at daughter Lisa Marie Presley's funeral
Priscilla Presley.

She then read from a poem titled "The Old Soul," written about Lisa Marie's life. "'In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long,'" said Priscilla. "'Childhood passes by, with a glimpse of her green eye, she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion — could this be the angel that takes me home?'"

The poem continued, "'Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.'"

"'She knew that I loved her. I fear I would never touch her,'" said Priscilla, visibly tearing up while delivering the speech. "'But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above.' That says it all, and thank you all for being here… Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Actress Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley. Bryan Steffy/WireImage

The public service, held on the front lawn at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, was attended by family members including Priscilla, Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper and late son Benjamin's girlfriend Diana Jay.

Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. The daughter of Elvis Presley was 54.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, Dead at 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman'

Priscilla, 77, confirmed the news in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," she continued. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

The singer-songwriter is survived by her mother and her three daughters, Riley Keough, 33, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14, as well as a granddaughter. Lisa Marie was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Her final resting place will be at Graceland next to her son Benjamin, according to daughter Riley's representative.

Lisa Marie will join her son at the Meditation Garden — which is also the final resting place of Elvis, Elvis' mother Gladys Presley, Elvis' father Vernon Presley and Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

