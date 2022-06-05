Priscilla Presley Enjoys 77th Birthday Celebration in L.A. Ahead of Elvis Biopic Premiere

Priscilla Presley and her loved ones dined at the TATEL Beverly Hills Restaurant on Friday evening

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Priscilla Presley is celebrating turning another year old.

The ex-wife of Elvis Presley celebrated her 77th birthday at a dinner party on Friday evening, shortly after marking her actual day of birth on May 24.

Gathering with loved ones, Priscilla dined at the TATEL Beverly Hills Restaurant, where she and her guests ate privately on the establishment's new El Patio.

Priscilla and others were seated at a large square table, where they enjoyed each other's company and their meals with a bright, multi-colored floral display centered before them.

Later in the evening, Priscilla was presented with a birthday cake that featured light and dark pink frosting. The dessert was topped with candles and a sign that read, "Happy Birthday."

Priscilla's birthday celebrations came about ahead of the release of Elvis, a biopic about the late music icon, which is scheduled to hit theaters later this month.

The star previously raved about the film and celebrated director Baz Luhrmann's vision, as well as Austin Butler's performance as the titular rock legend after she was treated to a private screening in April.

Priscilla Presley Celebrates 77th Birthday @ Celebrity Hotspot TATEL Beverly Hills. Photos by TATEL Restaurant. Credit: TATEL Restaurant

"For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently," she said in a Facebook post at the time. "This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding."

"Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him … he knew he had big shoes to fill," Priscilla continued. "He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine. Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both."

"The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a directer [sic] who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film," she concluded.

Alongside Butler, 30, and Hanks, 65, Elvis also stars Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla herself.