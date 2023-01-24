Priscilla Presley Thanks Supporters After Lisa Marie's Memorial: 'It Has Been a Difficult Time'

"Just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," Priscilla Presley told her followers on Twitter, Monday

By
Published on January 24, 2023 07:57 AM
Priscilla Presley arrives at the Governors Awards
Priscilla Presley. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley is feeling the outpouring of love from fans following the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Late Monday, the 77-year-old actress and businesswoman shared a message on Twitter showing her appreciation for all the support she's received from those mourning the loss of Lisa Marie, who died Jan. 12 after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," wrote Priscilla of the child she shared with the late Elvis Presley. "It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

Her message came a day after Lisa Marie's public memorial at Graceland, the family's estate in Memphis, Tennessee — something fans referenced as they provided more comfort for Priscilla with thousands of comments on her tweet.

"I thought the service for Lisa Marie was so meaningful and touching and special," Christian songwriter Gretchen Keskeys responded. "I pray that brings comfort. It just couldn't have been any more fitting or beautiful. Lisa Marie was truly loved and admired. You raised an amazing woman and mother. God be with you all."

"You are going through the worst possible thing a mother could ever deal with," actress Tonja Walker wrote. "I send the Love of God, healing and prayers to you as does the world it seems. I pray you can take some comfort in that, but I know the pain ensures."

At Lisa Marie's memorial, Prscilla delivered an emotional eulogy, starting with something she said her granddaughter wrote for the fans who lined up far and wide to line up outside of Graceland.

"'I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one,'" said Priscilla. "'Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, I'll do my best.'"

She then read from a poem titled "The Old Soul," written about Lisa Marie's life. "'In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long,'" said Priscilla. "'Childhood passes by, with a glimpse of her green eye, she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion — could this be the angel that takes me home?'"

The poem continued, "'Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.'"

"'She knew that I loved her. I fear I would never touch her,'" said Priscilla, visibly tearing up while delivering the speech. "'But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above.' That says it all, and thank you all for being here… Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)
Priscilla Presley. Jason Kempin/Getty for ABA

The public service was attended by family members including Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough, her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper and Diana Jay, the girlfriend of Lisa Marie's late son Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020. Lisa Marie's half-brother Navarone Garcia was also by his mother's side.

Axl Rose (of Guns N' Roses), Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan of (Smashing Pumpkins) and Jason Clark and the Tennessee Mass Choir were among the musicians who performed.

In addition to Priscilla, speeches were made by Smith-Petersen, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Jerry Schilling, Joel Weinshanker, Pastor Dwayne Hunt and A.C. Wharton.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Actress Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley. Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Priscilla confirmed the news of Lisa Marie's death in a statement on Jan. 12, hours after news that she had been rushed to the hospital broke: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," Priscilla continued. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Monday's tweet was the first social media message she's sent since Lisa Marie's death.

Related Articles
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Axl Rose performs at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette and More Deliver Emotional Performances at Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's 'Impactful and Beautiful' Memorial: Everything Fans Didn't See 
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)
Priscilla Presley Eulogizes Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial Service: 'Our Heart Is Broken'
Tributes and momentoes are seen next to the marker for Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden where he is buried alongside his parents and grandmother at his Graceland mansion on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley, American icon and King of rock n roll, transformed popular culture, sold over a billion records and is idolized as ever on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. His Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee -- the second most famous home in the United States after the White House -- expects more than 50,000 people to descend for the biggest ever annual celebration of his life 40 years after his death aged 42 on August 16, 1977. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan / With AFP Story by Jennie MATTHEW: Elvis: 40 years since the death of an American icon (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Where Are Elvis Presley and His Family Members Buried? All About the Meditation Garden at Graceland
Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty
Lisa Marie Presley's Sweetest Moments with Her Parents, Elvis and Priscilla
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Olivia DeJonge attends the "Elvis" UK Special Screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
'Elvis' Actress Olivia DeJonge Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: 'Forever Indebted to Her'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by James White/Shutterstock (551339e) Lisa Marie Presley LISA MARIE PRESLEY PHOTOSHOOT FOR HER NEW ALBUM 'NOW WHAT'. LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 08 APR 2005
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Linda Thompson, John Travolta, Leah Remini and More After Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson pose at the "Chateau de Versailles" on September 5, 1994 in Versailles, France.(Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)
Lisa Marie Presley's Marriages: Everything She Said About Love and Relationships
Lisa Marie Presley and her kids
Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); UNITED STATES - circa 1970: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY and VENUES and GRACELAND; Elvis Presley's house, Graceland (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Sit Second Row at Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland Memorial Service
Riley Keough (L) and Ben Smith-Petersen attend amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala presented by WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, and BVLGARI at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2014 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Honors 'Loving' Mom: 'I'm a Product of Your Heart'
Sarah Ferguson Pens Messages to 'Sissy' Lisa Marie Presley Following Death
Sarah Ferguson Quotes Queen Elizabeth at Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: 'Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley's Official Cause of Death Deferred Pending Further Tests
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'