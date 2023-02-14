Priscilla Presley Denies Giving Elvis Items to Bam Margera, Says Photos Are 'Accompanied by False Information'

Priscilla Presley is speaking out against Bam Margera.

Less than a week after the two spent time with Presley's 35-year-old son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, Elvis Presley's ex-wife put out a statement about the Jackass alum, 43, in which she said he betrayed both her and her son by circulating photos "accompanied by false information and storytelling."

"When I was asked by my son to have a 'new friend' come over for a visit, I had no idea who he was or that later he would choose to post photos and false stories," said the 77-year-old actress in a statement on Tuesday.

"He came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan," she continued.

Although Priscilla stated that she always welcomes "fans to take photos," she said that Margera filmed inside her home without her consent. She also refuted his previous claims to TMZ that he was gifted items that once belonged to her ex-husband.

"At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'. I still have everything he ever touched," continued Priscilla. "I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans."

Margera had previously told the outlet that he was gifted a robe and a ring that once belonged to the music icon.

"Elvis belonged to all of you, and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything. I do hope this man gets the help he needs and does what is right," said Priscilla, adding that she considers Margera "a dishonest and unstable individual" and wants "no further communication."

Earlier Tuesday, Margera addressed the situation by sharing a post on Instagram in which he said he wanted to "apologize" to Priscilla and her son for his behavior.

"I'm very sorry and embarrassed, and I can't apologize enough for acting like a jackass," he wrote in the post.

"Navarone gave me a robe and ring that I gave Phil to be a part of Phil's Elvis stuff. I'm making Navarone a $10,000 Heartagram necklace because I love his band @themguns with hopes to record and tour. I'm sorry. 💜," he added alongside a carousel of images that includes a picture with his dad and a snap of the necklace.