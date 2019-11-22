The drama continues for Ray J and Princess Love‘s rocky relationship.

Following Princess’ claim earlier this week Ray J, 38, had left her and their daughter Melody Love “stranded” in Las Vegas over the weekend — which the artist denied Thursday — Princess shared on social media that their relationship may get messier.

According to the Instagram account The Shade Room, during Ray J’s Instagram Live video Thursday, the Love & Hip Hop star, 35, reportedly made a comment via Melody’s Instagram account. about the future of her and her husband’s relationship.

The Shade Room captured Princess’ comment which read, “Filing for divorce when I get back to LA.”

Princess also posted a since-deleted Instagram Live video Thursday, in which she further detailed the events of the Las Vegas drama.

E! News reports Princess — who is expecting baby number two with the singer — shared that she discovered Ray J had an “extra phone” and was giving out the number.

“He basically admitted he had been entertaining, you know, some women,” she said, according to the outlet.

She continued to explain that the two went to Las Vegas for the 2019 Soul Train Awards when her husband proposed the idea of moving there, to which Princess reportedly joked, “Well you can move to Vegas but I’m going to be in L.A..”

Ray J took the idea seriously, Princess claimed, adding that he was “out the whole night” and calling her “selfish” when he came back.

“What made me mad—because every time we get into an argument he starts talking about or alluding to, like, getting a divorce or saying ‘As long as I get to see my kids,'” she reportedly told her followers. “It’s like, ‘Why do you gotta to take it there?'” The conversation heated up, Princess said, adding that at one point she told Ray J, “Okay, we can just be separated then,” to which he replied. “Not before I file first.”

She claimed that Ray J left the hotel for a new one and blocked her on social media.

“He has not called me; hasn’t checked on me or [our daughter] Melody. So, we’re just here,” Princess allegedly said on the Live.

According to screengrabs obtained by The Shade Room, Princess also had the family car, however she did not want to drive home alone at eight months pregnant.

Ray J explained in a video shared on Instagram Thursday that Princess’ claim was absolutely false.

“This is for all the media outlets out there that’s putting out these stories about me,” Ray J said in the clip. “Let me explain something to y’all because I don’t think y’all understand who I really am.”

“I am my family,” Ray J said. “I love my family. I’ve dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad man,” Ray J continued, addressing Princess.

The “Brown Sugar” singer then pans the camera to show that he is still at the Skylofts at MGM Grand Hotel in Vegas, saying, “I just don’t understand how somebody could get stranded if we never left. We’ve been right here.”

“People are going to get into arguments here and there that are small stuff that you can work out,” Ray J explained before condemning Princess’ decision to air their issues via social media.

“If we get into something big or small, we should be able to hug each other and love each other and listen to each other and understand what we need to do to make it right,” Ray J says.

“How can I make adjustments, how can I compromise to make you happy — it goes both ways in a relationship. This is not it.”

Ray J then went on to apologize for his part and “everything that’s happened.”

“We supposed to be at the tightest and at the strongest. We having another baby coming in and these are not the things we supposed to do,” an exasperated Ray J said.

“I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s going on the other side. Without respect there is nothing. Love took a L this time,” Ray J concluded.

In response to Ray J’s caption, Princess wrote, “Practice what you preach…” before bringing up another point: “If we’ve ‘so called’ been there the whole time, why would you miss your baby?”

According to multiple outlets, the drama began when Ray J posted a since-deleted family photo from BET’s Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“Thank you @bet. #SoulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood,” Ray J reportedly captioned the Instagram post, which showed himself posing with Princess and their nearly 18-month-old baby daughter.

In an exchange captured by The Shade Room, Princess then reportedly commented on Ray J’s post, writing, “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos.”

Princess also added the hashtag “#ByeUgly” and a laughing-crying emoji.

Princess and Ray J tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating and welcomed Melody, their first child together, in May 2018. Their son is due in January.