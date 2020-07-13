Princess Love Files Request to Dismiss Divorce from Husband Ray J 2 Months After Filing

The Love and Hip Hop star filed for divorce from the musician in May

Princess Love has filed for a dismissal of her divorce from Ray J, two months after she initially sought a legal end to their marriage.

The Love & Hip Hop star, 35, filed a request of dismissal on July 6 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to a copy of the filing obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.

In May, the Love & Hip Hop star filed for divorce from the musician turned reality star in Los Angeles Superior Court.

A rep for the couple told PEOPLE at the time, "It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation."

The rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday about the dismissal request.

The pair welcomed their second child together, son Epik Ray Norwood, on December 30. They also share daughter Melody Love, 2.

Image zoom Princess Love and Ray J with their daughter Melody Love Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Just weeks after Princess filed for divorce, the "Sexy Can I" singer, 39, said during a virtual press conference that he was "back with the kids."

"Over these past few months, though, I've been at the studio locked in. I was at the studio right around when everything got locked down. Before I came home, I had to quarantine for 14 days. My wife has been supermom, and she wasn't having that so she just wanted to make sure that I was good. We're taking it one day at a time."

Ray J also said that it was a "blessing" the family could be together to celebrate Melody's second birthday, which was in late May.

"For us to all spend time together, talk and just be parents, I think a lot of things unfold from that," he shared. "That's a good start for us, just spending time with the kids and making sure that Melody has a great b-day. Through all of that, we can listen and understand each other. Right now we're just locked in with the parenting. God is good."

Ray J and Princess tied the knot in 2016.