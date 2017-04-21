Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia recalled to HLN Primetime Justice host Ashleigh Banfield that the legendary singer's combination to his vault used to be her measurements

Prince's Ex-Wife Mayte Garcia Says the Combination to His Music Vault Had Been Her Measurements

Legendary singer Prince died as the only one who knew the the combination to what he called “the Vault” — his private archive that was said to include thousands of unreleased recordings.

While the room was drilled open by the institution Prince trusted with his finances just a week after his sudden death, it turns out the late artist’s ex-wife Mayte Garcia might have some insight into the combination.

Though the two divorced in 2000 after four years of marriage, the 43-year-old says Prince used her bust, waist, and hips measurements as his combo while they were together.

“It’s so cute because the Vault’s [combination] were my measurements,” Garcia told HLN Primetime Justice host Ashleigh Banfield in an interview airing Friday. “Isn’t that crazy? It was my measurements.”

Image zoom

As for what was inside the archive, Garcia didn’t reveal a lot of specifics — but did say that she had seen inside while they were together.

“The vault has a lot of masterpieces in there,” she said. “He shared with me a lot. I went in there and he had a little playback thing, and sometimes we’d take it up and listen to it.”

“There’s a lot of bootlegs out there. And it was interesting because we always were trying to figure out how these bootlegs were happening and he later found out. There’s so many. But he mentioned that there’s some masterpieces in there that he felt the world wasn’t ready for.”

Image zoom Credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Mayte Garcia and Prince

In October, Warner Bros. announced plans to release more music from the late star’s vast collection. They dropped a 30-track compilation album, Prince4Ever, in November — which including one previously unreleased track, “Moonbeam Levels.”

A deluxe, remastered edition of Purple Rain, featuring a second disc of previously unreleased material, is expected on June 9 — plans for which were agreed upon with Prince before he passed away.

Garcia said Prince would have wanted his music out. “I always think if done correctly,” she explained. “I think if the era of The Time was with a certain type of band member, I think maybe that band member should finish it off.”

Elsewhere in her chat, Garcia revealed that though Prince was said to have no will upon his death, he did have one when they were together.

“When I was with him he had a will because I was pregnant,” she revealed. “And I remember there was a concern about financial stuff, and I remember I started seeing the bills coming and I said, ‘Hey!’ And he said, ‘Don’t worry — I have everything taken care of.’ ”

Sadly, the couple’s only child — son Amiir — lived just six days, dying from rare genetic disorder Pfeiffer syndrome type 2 on Oct. 16, 1996. She spoke about the tragic loss in her memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince — saying the tragedy left her suicidal and strained their marriage to the point of divorce.

She told PEOPLE Now, “I don’t think he ever got over it. I know I haven’t.”

Prince died on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl. Garcia said she recalled thinking, “He’s with our son now. I know they’re finally together.”

HLN is celebrating prince with a 90-minute Prince: One Year Later special, featuring Garcia’s Primetime Justicee interview with Ashleigh Banfield and the one-hour “Prince: The End” episode from the HLN original series How It Really Happened with Hill Harper.