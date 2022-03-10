Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia Make 'Mutual Decision' to Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage: 'Never Easy'

Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia have gone separate ways.

After three years of marriage, the "Darte Un Beso" singer and the With Love actress confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that they are getting divorced and "are at peace" with their "mutual decision."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"With sadness, but much love and respect for one another, we have decided to divorce," the statement read. "While the end of a relationship is never easy, we are at peace with our mutual decision and grateful for the life and love we shared for the last 10 years. To our friends and families, including our fans, please know that we are together in this difficult decision and that there is no need whatsoever to take sides."

RELATED: Prince Royce Tests Positive for Coronavirus and Begs Fans to Stay Home: 'Don't Be Selfish'



The statement concluded, "We appreciate your support as we begin this next chapter of our lives and we wish each other only the very best in all future endeavors. Thank you, in advance, for respecting our privacy, during this difficult time."

Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia | Credit: Jesse Grant/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Royce (whose real name is Geoffrey Royce Rojas), 32, and Toubia, 33, tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. This past December, the couple marked 10 years together since they first started dating in 2011.

In December, Toubia spoke to People en Español and shared her advice on finding true love.

"I think the most important, and sometimes most difficult thing to do, is find self-love. We have to learn to love ourselves just as we are," she explained at the time.

"What's most important is to find in life a partner that respects you and supports your dreams. [Someone] that becomes the other's confidante, someone who is there for you in the good times and the bad," she said. "And I have found that in him and that's love."

Meanwhile, In December 2020, Royce spoke to the outlet about his relationship with Toubia, and having her by his side through trying times.

"It's been a roller coaster for everyone," Royce told the outlet of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and contracting the virus. "It was something that opened my eyes, and made me see things in a different way." He also said having kids is something he "definitely wants to do" and though he didn't know when, it had been on his and Toubias' "minds."

He also told the outlet in February 2020 that his most romantic gesture was "filling a room with roses" for her — and since tying the knot, his life hadn't changed.

"The truth is that it hasn't changed much, I think that's what's important," he said. "People get used to it and say, 'Ay! I'm tired,' and they don't get in the habit of going out."