Prince Royce Donates Plasma After Coronavirus Recovery: 'Getting a Tattoo Is Worse'

"One donation can save up to three lives!" the singer tweeted with a video

After recovering from COVID-19, Prince Royce is donating his blood plasma to help patients with the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the bachata singer shared a video of himself getting tested for coronavirus and donating blood plasma with an important message to those who've recovered from the virus.

"Recently, I donated plasma and blood after getting better from COVID. It took me six weeks and seven nasal tests to receive two negative results," Royce, 31, wrote in Spanish. "I'm sharing my story so those who've had the virus please help in a way they can by donating plasma."

"One donation can save up to three lives!" he continued. "Blessings to you all."

In the video, the Dominican-American heartthrob goes to a drive-through testing center where he documents receiving the nasal tests.

"Woo!" he says, laughing as he grabs his nose. "That was kind of deep!"

The video then cuts to a clip of him getting onto a blood donation bus, where he joked around with the nurses.

“Getting a tattoo is worse for sure," he says, before adding, "I'm out here doing a plasma donation. You can help up to three people by donating blood. Really cool out here on the bus. Really clean. Really simple. Let's make the change now. Let's go!"

In July, Royce revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus in an interview with The Associated Press.

“At first, I was very scared, like 'Nobody can find out, I shouldn't tell anybody.' But I felt that I have a duty to tell my communities," he told the outlet.

Royce explained that he started having a "really bad headache" after being at his pool filming TikToks. The next morning, he had a fever and a persistent headache. The "Corazón Sin Cara" singer said then that he didn't know how he got the coronavirus.

"I was home this whole time, and I went out to some restaurants because things opened, and I thought, 'Well, Florida hasn't been so bad, and New York is the one with the problem.' I fell for that and I think many people can fall for that and will fall for that," he said then. "And that's what made me think, I need to come out and tell my story. Because it's upsetting me."

"It's so frustrating to me to see people at supermarkets without a mask," he added. "It's so frustrating to me to see that people are being irresponsible and not protecting others.”

Royce's wife Emeraude Toubia and the people he dined with have not gotten sick.

"Just because you're young doesn’t mean that you're not gonna get it,” the "Deja Vu" singer said. "Don't be selfish and make the same mistakes that I probably did.”

As of Thursday, there have been more than 6.3 million reported cases of the coronavirus in the United States. More than 191,000 people have died of COVID-19 complications, according to The New York Times.