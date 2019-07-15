In 1985, photographer Jeff Katz got a voice mail he’d never forget.

An assistant to Prince’s manager at the time called asking if he’d like to fly to France to be the star’s personal photographer on the set of his film Under the Cherry Moon.

“I played that message back a few times,” says Katz, who was 25 years old at the time. “Of course I said yes.”

That marked the start of more than a decade Katz, now 59, would spend shooting the icon.

“Every shoot was exciting,” he says. “He always pushed the envelope creatively.”

With the blessing from Prince’s estate, Katz is sharing his art and memories of the legend (who died of an accidental overdose at age 57 in 2016) for the first time in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Here, Katz is seen in a heart-shaped mirror taking a photo of Prince on his “Sign o’ the Times” tour in 1987.

“That’s the only picture I have with him, period,” Katz says. “I hold that picture in great honor.”