Prince's handwritten message comes amid protests across the country over George Floyd's death

Prince's Estate Shares His Powerful Handwritten Message About Intolerance to Mark His 62nd Birthday

US singer Prince performs on October 11, 2009 at the Grand Palais in Paris. Prince has decided to give two extra concerts at the Grand Palais titled "All Day/All Night" after he discovered the exhibition hall during Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel fashion show. AFP PHOTO BERTRAND GUAY (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

Prince's estate has shared an inspirational and timely message regarding racial intolerance to mark what would have been the late musician's 62nd birthday.

A handwritten note by Prince, who died in 2016, was shared on Instagram by his estate amid the protests against racial injustice and police brutality occurring in the U.S. following George Floyd's death.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE," Prince's handwritten message read.

The caption stated, "Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of 'Love 4 One Another.' In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today."

The estate also shared a music video for Prince's song "Baltimore," which he wrote after Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man, died in 2015 while in the custody of the Baltimore Police Department.

The video contains footage from Black Lives Matter protests after Gray's death, as well as more African-Americans who have died while in police custody.

In the wake of Floyd's death, many prominent stars in the music industry have shared powerful messages about racial injustice in the country.

In a powerful video message, Beyoncé encouraged her fans to continue to raise their voices. “We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain,” the singer, 38, said. “I’m not only speaking to people of color, if you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Breaks Down While Addressing Racism amid Protests: 'Open Your Mind, Open Your Heart'

Celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, also called for political change, reminding their followers of the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election.

“We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed," Gaga, 34, wrote. "He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening. It’s time for a change.”

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.