Prince Jackson Shares Rare Photo of Younger Brother Blanket at Avengers: Endgame 

Prince Jackson has shared a rare photo of his younger brother Blanket after the two saw the highly anticipated Marvel finale Avengers: Endgame with friends.

“#Endgame,” Prince, whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., captioned the shot.

In the photo, Prince, 22, can be seen posing on one knee while Blanket, whose real name is Prince Michael Jackson II, 17, flashed a wide smile, standing in the middle of the group.

Paris Jackson was missing from the shot.

Blanket has remained out of the public eye since Michael Jackson‘s death in 2009.

“The kids live like Michael is constantly looking down upon them,” a family friend previously told PEOPLE, explaining Blanket “has had the most problems adjusting after Michael died.”

“He acted very lost and extremely upset,” the source said.

In 2015 after reportedly being bullied for years, Blanket changed his name to Bigi.

Although still “shy around people he doesn’t know,” he is now “confident” in his Los Angeles private school environment, focused on grades, sports, movies and hanging out with his friends and nearly 30 cousins.

Neither Blanket or Prince have commented on the recent HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

However, Paris, 21, has spoken out after being shamed for not publicly coming to her father’s defense.

In March, the daughter of the late pop star firmly explained in a tweet that it was “not her role” to defend Michael in the wake of the sexual molestation allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the bombshell documentary.

Image zoom Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Blanket "Bigi" Jackson Lester Cohen/WireImage

Paris also commended her cousin Taj Jackson for standing up for her father and said that all she was trying to do was keep the peace amid the controversy.

“There’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own,” she tweeted. “and i support him. but that’s not my role.”

“I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me,” she added.

Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the film includes intimate interviews with Robson, Safechuck, both of their mothers, their wives and Robson’s siblings.

Robson and Safechuck both claim that the late singer molested them as children.