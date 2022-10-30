Prince Jackson Says Stevie Wonder FaceTimed Him on Dad Michael Jackson's Birthday: 'It Was Nuts'

The late King of Pop's son told PEOPLE that Stevie Wonder called to talk "about how great my dad was" during the celebration of what would have been Michael Jackson's 64th birthday in August

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 30, 2022 05:24 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13529917e) Prince Jackson attends the "Thriller Night" costume for a cause party, in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles 'Thriller Night' Costume for a Cause Party, Los Angeles, United States - 28 Oct 2022; NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Stevie Wonder attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)
Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Mike Coppola/Getty for TIDAL

Prince Michael Jackson was in for a surprise during a celebration for his late dad Michael Jackson's 64th birthday.

While speaking to PEOPLE at Friday's Thriller Night Halloween Party to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single, the King of Pop's son revealed he got a call from Stevie Wonder while marking his dad's special day in August.

Noting that he "had a fantastic birthday for my dad," the 25-year-old, whose birth name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., said that he and his family "went out to Vegas" for the occasion.

"We have our one show out there, and we host a birthday celebration every year for him," Prince explained. "Went out there, got to hang out with a lot of people from the fan club communities. It's a really awesome weekend of just love and celebration."

He continued, "And I don't know if I'm supposed to tell you this, but I'm gonna tell it to you because it was impressive to me. I got a FaceTime call from Stevie Wonder, who wanted to just talk about how great my dad was. And that was a really awesome, awesome experience. Yeah, oh my God. It was nuts. It was nuts."

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Prince Michael Jackson and Blanket Jackson attend the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

On Aug. 29, Prince and his sister Paris Jackson shared sweet throwback photos and written tributes to their late father via Instagram for his birthday.

Posting a series of photos with his father and siblings, Paris, 24, and Bigi Jackson, Prince penned a heartfelt note in the caption.

"Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day," wrote Prince. "Thank you for everything."

Paris posted a photo to her Instagram Story at the time of herself as a toddler, giving her dad a kiss, writing: "hbd."

Prince Michael Jackson, Blanket Jackson and Paris Jackson appear on stage at the Michael Forever Tribute Concert in memory of the late Michael Jackson at the Millennium Stadium on October 8, 2011 in Cardiff, Wales
Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the Halloween event held at the late Jackson' Hayvenhurst compound in Encino, Calif., Prince also told PEOPLE what he wished the public would have remembered more about his dad, citing "his philanthropic legacy."

"Everybody knows about him as the performer, the King of Pop, everything like that, but not as many people know about his Guinness World Record for one of the biggest donations in history," he explained. "And he cared so much about children, about healing, and it's evident.

"If you listen to his music and you listen to the lyrics, you can hear that. That's 50% of the reason why we're here," Prince added.

RELATED: Janet Jackson's New Doc Takes a Look Inside Her and Brother Michael's Famous Collab

As he took on the stage later in the evening to thank guests for attending the party and to welcome them to his family's home, he gushed over his dad's passion and legacy to help others in need.

"My father was very adamant about giving back and living a life of service," Prince said of the late pop star. "He used to tell me how blessed we are and we have more than what most people have and it's very important for us to continue to bless those were less fortunate than us."

