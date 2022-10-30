Prince Michael Jackson was in for a surprise during a celebration for his late dad Michael Jackson's 64th birthday.

While speaking to PEOPLE at Friday's Thriller Night Halloween Party to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single, the King of Pop's son revealed he got a call from Stevie Wonder while marking his dad's special day in August.

Noting that he "had a fantastic birthday for my dad," the 25-year-old, whose birth name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., said that he and his family "went out to Vegas" for the occasion.

"We have our one show out there, and we host a birthday celebration every year for him," Prince explained. "Went out there, got to hang out with a lot of people from the fan club communities. It's a really awesome weekend of just love and celebration."

He continued, "And I don't know if I'm supposed to tell you this, but I'm gonna tell it to you because it was impressive to me. I got a FaceTime call from Stevie Wonder, who wanted to just talk about how great my dad was. And that was a really awesome, awesome experience. Yeah, oh my God. It was nuts. It was nuts."

On Aug. 29, Prince and his sister Paris Jackson shared sweet throwback photos and written tributes to their late father via Instagram for his birthday.

Posting a series of photos with his father and siblings, Paris, 24, and Bigi Jackson, Prince penned a heartfelt note in the caption.

"Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day," wrote Prince. "Thank you for everything."

Paris posted a photo to her Instagram Story at the time of herself as a toddler, giving her dad a kiss, writing: "hbd."

During the Halloween event held at the late Jackson' Hayvenhurst compound in Encino, Calif., Prince also told PEOPLE what he wished the public would have remembered more about his dad, citing "his philanthropic legacy."

"Everybody knows about him as the performer, the King of Pop, everything like that, but not as many people know about his Guinness World Record for one of the biggest donations in history," he explained. "And he cared so much about children, about healing, and it's evident.

"If you listen to his music and you listen to the lyrics, you can hear that. That's 50% of the reason why we're here," Prince added.

As he took on the stage later in the evening to thank guests for attending the party and to welcome them to his family's home, he gushed over his dad's passion and legacy to help others in need.

"My father was very adamant about giving back and living a life of service," Prince said of the late pop star. "He used to tell me how blessed we are and we have more than what most people have and it's very important for us to continue to bless those were less fortunate than us."