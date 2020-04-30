"I was very fortunate to have him as a father," the 23-year-old said of his late dad, Michael Jackson

Prince Jackson Says His Dad Would Be 'Proud' of His Charitable COVID-19 Actions

Prince Michael Jackson is hoping to make his late legendary father proud with his charitable efforts amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 23-year-old son of Michael Jackson opened up in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight about what his dad would think about his charity, Heal Los Angeles, partnering with meal delivery service Fresh N' Lean to hand out meals to those in need amid the virus outbreak.

"I would like to think that he would be very proud because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids," Prince said. "As a father, I think that's what you want to do when you raise kids. You're preparing them for the world and the type of person they're going to be."

Prince continued: "I'm very grateful that I have this feeling that it's this collaborative ecosystem — we all need to help each other — and that came from the way that he raised us."

"I was very fortunate to have him as a father," he added. "I had a lot of unique experiences growing up, and what I'm trying to do with my platform and the non-profit or the charity organization is to share those experiences."

Prince announced the Heal Los Angeles partnership with Fresh N' Lean on Instagram earlier this month. Heal Los Angeles' goal is to end child abuse, homelessness and hunger.

In the same interview with ET, Prince said he's been in contact with his sister Paris, 22, and his brother Bigi, 18, during the difficult times.

He also said he's offered support to his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, 89, from a distance, as she is part of the at-risk group for the virus.

After graduating from Loyola Marymount University in May 2019, Prince launched a movie review YouTube channel with Bigi. Their first video featured a review of Avengers: Endgame.

Though Prince — who is currently dating fellow LMU grad Molly Schirmang — graduated with a degree in business administration, a source close to the family says that he is eyeing a career as either a director or producer.

“He’s so charismatic and well-spoken, [so] he would be great in front of the camera as well as a host,” the source said. “He’s very easy-going and makes everyone around him feel immediately at ease.”

Prince's father, also known as the “King of Pop,” died in 2009 at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest.

“Things were very difficult for them after Michael passed away,” a family friend told PEOPLE of Michael’s children a decade after his death, in June 2019. “But it’s amazing to see how far they’ve come.”

The kids “are all in a good place at this 10-year mark,” another source added.