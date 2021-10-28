Prince Jackson Opens Up About 'Close' Relationship with His Siblings: 'They Complement Me'

Prince Jackson is currently gearing up to host the charity event Thriller Night at the Jacksons' Hayvenhurst house

Family is everything to Prince, Paris and Bigi Jackson.

Prince, the eldest of the trio, opened up about the siblings' "close" relationship in an interview with Good Morning Britain, and explained that they've all learned to lean on each other in different ways over the years.

"At this point in our life it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother,'" he said. "It's more [that] we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way."

Prince, 24, and Paris, 23, are the children of the late Michael Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe. Michael, who died in 2009 at age 50, was also dad to Prince "Bigi" Jackson, 19.

"We have such a close relationship, and because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of, and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example," he recalled. "But after his passing and kind of us being thrown into the 'real world,' my siblings honestly, they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind."

Though Prince said he would ideally want to see his siblings more than he does now, he's sure not to take any moments with them for granted.

"Sometimes life just happens to get in the way, people travel and stuff like that," he told the morning show. "But any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment."

Paris is currently pursuing a career in music, and released her debut album, Wilted, last November. Her music video for "Your Look (Glorious)" was executive produced by Prince.

He praised his sister's artistry, explaining that he finds her music "so raw because it comes from a place of true emotion."

"Any time, as a creative person, you get that type of intellectual property, you get that type of project, it just makes the process so much easier," he said. "And on top of it, because her and I have such a great personal relationship, it makes being on set that much more fun."

Paris previously heaped praise on her sibling in July 2020 during a rare joint interview on Good Morning America, in which she said her older brother was "everything to me."

"I've always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything, and wanted to be more like him," she said. "So to hear him approve, not just approve, but enjoy what I do, it's everything to me."

Prince is currently gearing up to host the Thriller Night charity costume party on his family's property in Encino, California, the Hayvenhurst house.