Prince Jackson and Heal Los Angeles Foundation Donate Toys to 25 Kids Just in Time for Christmas

The King of Pop's eldest son is spreading Christmas cheer ahead of the holiday.

On Monday, Prince Michael Jackson donated toys to 25 children from nine families at Mattel, an El Segundo, Los Angeles store for kids. Jackson, 23, teamed up with his Heal LA Foundation and the LA Police Baseball Foundation to bring the youngsters to Mattel's headquarters, where each child was gifted $150 to spend on a holiday shopping spree — just in time for the joyous day, he wrote on his Instagram.

The philanthropist also devoted his time to helping the children select their favorite toys. He also posed for memorable photos with the lucky group. Also notably generous, Mattel automatically activated a 50% off discount on all purchases that amounted to more than the initial $150 budget, according to the outlet. With the special bonus, each family was able to spend an additional $75 — totaling $225 in all.

Left: Prince Jackson and children | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Right: Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In a series of posts that Jackson shared on his Instagram story Monday, he wrote, "Doing great things today with @Johnjunmuto and @HealLosAngelsFdn."

He also shared a clip, in which he said: "What is going on everybody? So John and I just finished our Heal Los Angeles and LAPD Baseball Foundation holiday event. We're really excited and want to tell you about how it all went, so we thought it would be great to give you guys a heads up that we're going live tomorrow night at 7 p.m. PT, so check in then."

Image zoom Prince Jackson | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Jackson's charitable event comes after he volunteered at a Los Angeles church to provide turkeys, pies and other staple Thanksgiving food items in November. During the food drive, participants and recipients followed COVID-19 safety protocol, including as much social distancing as possible and wearing masks throughout the benefaction.

