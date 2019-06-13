Prince Jackson Steps Out with His Girlfriend at Dodgers Event, One Month After Graduating College

Go Dodgers!

On Wednesday night, Prince Michael Jackson, the oldest son of the late Michael Jackson, stepped out with his girlfriend for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The two posed on the carpet, and Jackson also shared videos and photos from the event to his Instagram Story, showing the two standing in line and walking the blue carpet at the night’s event.

In one photo, the 22-year-old also pointed out his blue suit, which perfectly matched his girlfriend’s similarly-colored earrings.

Though Jackson has never publicly identified his girlfriend, reports have said her name is Molly Schirmang, and Jackson previously referenced the name Molly in a recent Instagram post.

Jackson has previously told PEOPLE that he and his girlfriend “balance each other out.”

“I think in everything there’s an important balance,” he said in October 2018. “I think that I’m a certain way, and she’s very — I don’t want to say opposite — but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I’m more aggressive, she’s a little softer.”

Jackson also told PEOPLE that she “encourages” him to “see things through a different light” and vice versa. “It helps us stay well-rounded,” he added.

The couple often travels together and flew to Las Vegas in the fall to celebrate her 21st birthday. Despite his high profile, Jackson said their favorite date nights are surprisingly normal: “She likes the beach. I like the movies!”

Last month, Jackson graduated with honors from Loyola Marymount College in Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

The proud graduate posted a photo in his cap and gown to Instagram, also sharing several photos with family members including grandmother Katherine Jackson and cousins TJ, Taryll and Taj Jackson.

“Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it,” he wrote.

“I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can’t and unfortunately they’re not all pictured here,” Jackson continued. “But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit.”

The next day, Jackson posted a photo of himself and his girlfriend, a fellow Loyola Marymount classmate, in full graduation regalia, writing, “Congrats to this cutie on graduating😍😍😍.”