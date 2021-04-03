Prince Jackson Celebrates Sister Paris on Her Birthday: 'Couldn't Be Prouder of the Woman You Are'

Happy birthday, Paris Jackson!

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson celebrated her 23rd birthday on Saturday with some help from her older brother, 24-year-old Michael "Prince" Jackson Jr., who posted cute throwbacks of his little sister, accompanied by a sweet tribute.

"It's crazy to think that you're my lil sister @parisjackson. You've grown and learned so much and I couldn't be prouder of the woman you are and the path you're going down," he wrote.

"I like these photos cause I think it shows our duality, the yin and the yang, I love you yabyab HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!" he added. "Keep doin what you're doin you're so awesome and I hope you have a great day!!"

Prince and Paris are the oldest children of the late music legend — who died in 2009 — and Debbie Rowe, 62, to whom he was married from 1996 to 1999. Michael was also dad to son Prince "Bigi" Jackson, now 19.

Last July, Paris raved about her big brother when they appeared together in a rare joint interview on Good Morning America. "He's everything to me, you know?" she said. "I've always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything, and wanted to be more like him."

"So to hear him approve, not just approve but enjoy what I do, it's everything to me," she added, while promoting her and then boyfriend Gabriel Glenn's band The Soundflowers. PEOPLE confirmed her split from Glenn in August.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Image zoom Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Prince served as executive producer on their music video for "Your Look (Glorious)". "It was awesome," he said on GMA. "'Cause when we were growing up, we would be talking as a family about working together in the future."

"So it was cool to see the dynamic change, where she was the talent and the artist for the music video. And I was the producer, kinda behind the scenes, putting everything together," he added.