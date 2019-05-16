Brothers Prince and Blanket Jackson Launch Movie Review Channel: 'We Are Very Excited'

Image zoom Biji Jackson, Taj Jackson, James Sutherland, Prince Michael Jackson Life On2

The Jackson boys have a new creative outlet!

Prince Michael Jackson announced on Wednesday that he and his younger brother Blanket, who changed his name to Bigi in 2015, have started their own movie review YouTube channel.

“We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel. Right now you can go see our first ever video on my YouTube channel (link in bio),” Prince, 22, wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot from the video, which is dedicated to discussing the superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

In addition to featuring Prince and his 17-year-old brother, who is credited as Bigi in the video, the two brothers are also joined by cousin Taj Jackson, who will help host the series, as well as special guest James Sutherland, another one of their cousins.

“We know that this is very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show. As usual all input is welcome here or in the YouTube comments. Expect more to come y’all,” Prince added.

Clearly fans of the franchise, Bigi admitted he had already seen the film three times, and that “it gets better” the more you watch it.

Despite Prince’s apologies for the quality of the clip, the first episode of the Jacksons’ movie review series has already proved very popular, getting over 33,000 views since being uploaded Wednesday.

The video also got a seal of approval from another member of their family.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of these guys. My bro and cousins…. do your thang guys!” TJ Jackson wrote on Twitter, before offering to make a guest appearance of his own.

“BTW, I want to be your family movie correspondent,” he added.

I couldn't be any prouder of these guys. My bro and cousins…. do your thang guys! BTW, I want to be your family movie correspondent. 😎 #family #avengers https://t.co/HDegz6K3nR — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) May 15, 2019

The choice of film was perfect for the Jackson brothers, who have already documented their love of the blockbuster.

Last month, Prince shared a rare photo with his younger brother after the two saw the highly anticipated Marvel finale with friends.

“#Endgame,” Prince, whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., captioned the shot.

In the photo, Prince can be seen posing on one knee while his younger brother flashed a wide smile, standing in the middle of the group.

Blanket has remained out of the public eye since dad Michael Jackson‘s death in 2009.

In 2015 after reportedly being bullied for years, Blanket changed his name to Bigi.

Although still “shy around people he doesn’t know,” he is now “confident” in his Los Angeles private school environment, focused on grades, sports, movies and hanging out with his friends and nearly 30 cousins, a source previously told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Jackson Says This Past Week Has ‘Been Nonstop Bulls—’ After Her Hospitalization

The brothers’ YouTube news came just days after Prince graduated with honors from Loyola Marymount College in Los Angeles.

Following the Saturday ceremony, Prince showered his family with love for supporting him as he completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it,” he wrote last Sunday, alongside a slideshow of all his family members, including his younger brother, who came to support him last Saturday.

Image zoom Prince Jackson/Instagram

“I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can’t and unfortunately they’re not all pictured here. But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit,” he added.

Prince signed off by projecting into the future.

“Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline,” he continued. “I’m thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better.”