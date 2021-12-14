Prince Jackson Attends MJ Show on Broadway: He 'Loved the Energy,' Says Source

"[He] mentioned how he can't wait to see it again," the insider tells PEOPLE of Prince

Prince Jackson is showing support for a musical about his late father's life.

The star attended MJ The Musical over the weekend — and he sang the praises for the musical that honors the work of his late father, Michael Jackson, a source tells PEOPLE. The 24-year-old said the show "blew him away," according to the source.

Adding, "Prince was very, very, sweet. He kept saying, 'Wow,' and talking about how much he loved the show, loved the energy — even loved the logo."

After the show, Prince stuck around to say hello to some of the creatives, and chatted with them from the front row of the theater.

The star "hung around a long time after the show," the source says, "and mentioned how he can't wait to see it again."

He also snapped a selfie with a fan, the insider adds.

The one thing Prince didn't do? Meet the cast as COVID restrictions prevent backstage visits. "But he kept saying he was excited to meet Myles Frost, who plays Michael, praising his 'incredible' performance," the source says.

MJ The Musical takes audiences inside Jackson's creative process, depicting the singer rehearsing for his 1992 Dangerous Tour. It features over 25 of the singer's biggest hits and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon with a book by the Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

Michael Jackson has been accused of sexual and child abuse by multiple people over the past several years. Docuseries Escaping Neverland shared some of his accusers allegations and stories. It's unclear if the musical addresses the allegations.

"I would like to think that he would be very proud because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids," Prince said. "As a father, I think that's what you want to do when you raise kids. You're preparing them for the world and the type of person they're going to be."

Prince continued: "I'm very grateful that I have this feeling that it's this collaborative ecosystem — we all need to help each other — and that came from the way that he raised us."

In October, Prince also opened up about his "close" relationship with his siblings, Paris and Bigi Jackson in an interview with Good Morning Britain. He explained that they've all learned to lean on each other in different ways over the years.

"At this point in our life it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother,'" he said. "It's more [that] we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way."