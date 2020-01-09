Prince to Be Honored at Grammy Tribute Concert Featuring Alicia Keys, Usher, John Legend and More

An all-star lineup of musical talent is set to assemble for a tribute to the one and only Prince.

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced an upcoming concert special in honor of the late icon, titled Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, according to Rolling Stone. Among the artists enlisted to evoke the Purple One are John Legend, Usher, Common and this year’s returning Grammys host, Alicia Keys.

Chris Martin, H.E.R., Beck, Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark Jr. and Earth, Wind & Fire have also been tapped for the show, which will be performed on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles, with a televised air date in April.

“Regardless of how you identify [Prince], he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan told Variety in a statement. “With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character.”

Dugan added: “He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy.”

RELATED: Prince: Celebrate the Icon with Images from His Fabulous Life

Image zoom Prince, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher Lester Cohen/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty

Previous Grammy Salute specials have paid respects to music industry legends like the Beatles, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.

Sheila E., who will serve as musical director for the show, told Rolling Stone that she is “honored” to pay tribute to Prince, who died in 2016 at the age of 57.

“I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome,” she said.

Sheila E. added: “Musically, there’s so much to choose from. … It’s almost unfair to do a two-hour tribute to him — we could do a full week. At the end of the day, it’s him bringing people together and having a good time.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Prince Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty

RELATED: Prince Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before: The Star’s Longtime Photographer Shares Rare Photos and Private Memories

The idea for the tribute show, which will span Prince’s entire career, has been floated for years, Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told Rolling Stone, but until now, the concept seemed too daunting to pull off.

“Sometimes you worry about these things, because when an artist is so iconic, so individualistic and so unique, you get a little bit nervous about having people interpret their work,” Ehrlich said.

“But I think, if anything,” he added, “based on what we’ve done with these past shows, either we’ve gotten a little foolhardy to think that we could do Prince, or we’ve gotten confident that there are artists out there who fit, who will be faithful to what he did and reverent enough not to f— around with him.”

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince will be held Jan. 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, later broadcast on TV in April.