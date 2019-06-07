Prince's Estate Releases Previously Unheard Music on the Late Singer's 61st Birthday

Prince‘s legacy will live on in a new album, released just over three years after his death.

Though the artist had his own long career of hit music, the singer-songwriter also wrote tracks for other artists to perform. Now the Prince estate is releasing a 15-track album of these songs on what would have been the Purple One’s 61st birthday. .

The album, called Originals, features Prince’s original recordings of iconic songs like The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and The Family’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” 14 out of the 15 songs on the album are previously unreleased, according to Variety.

Originals will stream exclusively on Tidal for the first 14 days following its release on June 7. On June 21, it will be released on all streaming platforms and as a physical CD.

The seven-time Grammy winner was found unresponsive in an elevator in April 2016 at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota. He died at age 57.

In June 2016, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office revealed the singer died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

This isn’t the only posthumous project we’ll be getting from Prince soon. In April, Random House announced that it will publish Prince’s own memoir, The Beautiful Ones, this fall — also in collaboration with the star’s estate.

The Beautiful Ones will contain the early pages of the memoir Prince started writing before his death, along with never-before-seen photos, original scrapbooks and original handwritten lyric sheets to Prince’s most famous songs (which he had kept at Paisley Park).

The book will cover Prince’s childhood, his early days as a musician and his journey to international stardom. Among the many archival materials included will be his handwritten treatment for the beloved movie and album, Purple Rain.