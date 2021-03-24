While the event is currently sold out, fans can join a waitlist should more tickets become available

Prince's Ashes Will Be Displayed at Paisley Park to Commemorate Fifth Anniversary of His Death

Fans will be able to enter Paisley Park Studios in Minnesota to pay their respects to Prince on the upcoming fifth anniversary of his death.

"On the fifth anniversary of the passing of the incomparable Prince, Paisley Park, his home and creative sanctuary, is opening its doors for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his life," the website for Paisley Park states. The free event will take place on April 21 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time in 30-minute increments, with 70 timeslots available to accommodate a total of 1,400 people, according to the Associated Press.

During the event, the legendary musician's ashes will be on display in the compound's atrium, where they were first revealed to be held back in 2016.

"Prince's passing remains incomprehensible to all of us," Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert wrote on the website. "We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world."

"So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people's lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects," Seiffert added.

While the event is currently sold out, fans can sign up to join a waitlist should more tickets become available.

Prince (legal name Prince Rogers Nelson) died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016. He was 57.

Paisley Park Image zoom Paisley Park | Credit: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Paisley Park Museum Image zoom Paisley Park | Credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The late star's remains are being held in a custom urn co-designed by his sister Tyka Nelson and nephew President Nelson. Tyka and President teamed up with Foreverence artists "on an original concept that symbolized the Prince's home, recording studio and sanctuary," according to a previous press release.

The ceramic and glass urn is covered by seven iridescent crystals that were chosen by Tyka, who placed the final jewel in the piece herself. According to the release, the urn also features scale-model details from Paisley Park, including the atrium, the singer's purple Yamaha piano and white ornamental doves.

"We are truly honored and humbled to work with Prince's family to pay tribute to one of the greatest musical artists of our generation," Pete Saari, CEO and founder of Foreverence, said in a statement at the time. "We believe that everyone's a legend to the people who love and miss them the most."

Fans were originally permitted to enter Paisley Park to pay tribute to the "When Doves Cry" singer when the urn was temporarily on display at the Chanhassen-based compound as it opened as a museum in fall 2016. It was eventually removed from public view at the request of Prince's loved ones, the AP reports.

For the nearly five years since Prince's death, his estate has been involved in various legal disputes. Not long after his passing, David Crosby, who was a lawyer for Prince's bank Bremer Trust at the time, notably indicated that the star did not leave a will.

"We've looked under every box lid. The inquiry [regarding locating his will] is coming to a close very soon," Crosby said, according to The Star Tribune.

Paisley Park Museum Image zoom Paisley Park | Credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The latest legal trouble for the estate is that the IRS says it is worth $163.2 million — nearly double the $82.3 million net worth that the estate's administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust, allegedly claimed. In filings with the U.S. Tax Court, obtained by The Star Tribune earlier this year, it has become evident that the estate and the federal government have severely opposing views on the value of many of Prince's assets, including real estate, music rights, and the value of Prince's name and likeness.