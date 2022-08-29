Prince and Paris Jackson Celebrate Late Father Michael's Birthday: 'Thank You for Everything'

Michael Jackson's kids are celebrating his legacy.

On Monday, Prince and Paris Jackson took to Instagram and shared sweet throwback photos and written tributes to their late father on what would've been the King of Pop's 64th birthday.

The "Thriller" superstar's older son, Prince, 25, whose birth name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., posted a series of photos with his father and siblings — Paris, 24, and Bigi, whose birth name is Prince Michael Jackson II and was previously known as Blanket — alongside a heartfelt caption.

"Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day," wrote Prince, who also shared a series of photos and videos from throughout Michael's career to his Instagram Story. "Thank you for everything 🙌🏼❤️."

Paris, on the other hand, posted a photo of herself as a toddler kissing Michael on the lips to her Instagram Story alongside the simple caption, "hbd ♥️."

Last week, Paris spoke to SPIN magazine for a cover story about her recent EP the lost, upcoming music and feeling the weight of Michael's legacy despite making a name for herself as a solo artist.

"It depends on the day," she said. "Some days I feel that pressure, and some days I feel … well, the music I make is completely different. I'm not making R&B and soul and funk."

She also said she considers herself more of a songwriter than a singer.

"I don't consider myself to be a singer," she said. "I can carry a tune. I can sing in key…but there are people who are professional singers and they will blow your socks off. I don't do stuff like that."

"I can reach a register that is so high that it sounds like I'm whistling," she continued. "But the only time I really use it is if I am singing along to a Van Halen song. I can scream like David Lee Roth, but it's more of a party trick. That's not how I express myself. I'm a songwriter more than anything else."

At the end of the day, Jackson said "music is who I am."

"I don't know if I can pinpoint a main drive," she added. "It's like, what's a dolphin's main drive for swimming? It's what they do. It's who they are."

The week prior, Paris and Prince displayed their sibling love and admiration on the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The duo held hands and flashed smiles for the camera.

Their outing marked the second time the two have been pictured together at an event as of late. In June, the siblings posed alongside each other while attending the 75th Tony Awards at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, showing support for the Broadway musical based on their late father entitled MJ: The Musical.

The musical— which was nominated for 10 Tonys, including best musical — takes audiences inside Jackson's creative process, depicting the singer rehearsing for his 1992 Dangerous world tour. It features over 25 of the singer's biggest hits and is directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The Estate of Michael Jackson is a producer.

Both Prince and Paris attended the opening night of MJ in February. That night, Paris posed at the show with her cousin T.J. Jackson. He is the son of Tito Jackson, Michael's older brother and a member of the original Jackson 5.

Prince first attended the musical in December at the Neil Simon Theatre. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the show "blew him away."

Michael was accused of sexual abuse by two people after his death in 2013 at the age of 50. He was arrested on charges of child molestation in 2003, but was acquitted by a jury after a trial in 2005. The two-part documentary Leaving Neverland shared some of his accusers' allegations and stories.