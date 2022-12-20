Primal Scream Keyboardist Martin Duffy Dead at 55 After Falling and Injuring Brain, Says Bandmate

Martin Duffy, keyboardist for Primal Scream, has died. He was 55.

A statement shared to Twitter by his brother states that Duffy suffered a brain injury after falling, and died as a result of the injury. According to Primal Scream's lead vocalist Bobby Gillespie, the keyboardist died on Sunday in his Brighton home.

He "passed away peacefully" and surrounded by loved ones, his brother wrote.

The Birmingham-born keyboardist joined English jangle pop band Felt in 1985, per Pitchfork. Two years after its split, Duffy joined Primal Scream, whom he had already been helping out unofficially, full-time, providing keys for the Scottish band's epochal 1991 record Screamadelica, as well as the rest of its albums until 2016.

Gillespie, lead singer of Primal Scream who has known Duffy "since he was a teenager in Felt," shared a lengthy tribute to his late bandmate and friend on Primal Scream's official Instagram.

"Hard to write this," he began. "We never know how to speak around death other than polite platidudes."

"Martin was a very special character," Gillespie continued. "He had a love and understanding of music on a deep spiritual level. Music meant everything to him. He loved literature and was well read and erudite. An autodidact. A deep thinker, curious about the world and other cultures."

"Martin was also in possession of a unique wit," he wrote. "He had a swift eye for the absurd, the surreal and the ridiculous. He lived to laugh and play music. He was loved by all of us in the Scream. A beautiful soul. We will miss him."

Primal Scream bassist Simone Butler honored Duffy with a tweet of her own, writing, "no words x i miss u already Duff 🤍 this is the saddest day and i'm tears writing this."

Duffy also contributed to songs by Oasis and the Chemical Brothers, and he released a solo album, Assorted Promenades, in 2014. He also played for several other UK rock groups, including The Charlatans when its keyboardist Rob Collins died in a car crash, per Pitchfork. The band's lead vocalist Tim Burgess mourned the loss of Duffy on social media in a statement of his own.

"Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul," Burgess wrote. "Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob - he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend.

"He was a pleasure to spend time with," he continued. "Safe travels Duffy 💔"