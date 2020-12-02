Spectacular Blue Smith Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Disney World Worker After Joking About COVID-19

The employee was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a concussion

Pretty Ricky's Spectacular Blue Smith was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting an employee at Walt Disney World who asked him to stop joking about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Smith, 35, was at the resort's Animal Kingdom theme park on Monday night when he walked past a Disney World employee, pretended to sneeze, and said "coronavirus," according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office obtained by PEOPLE.

The employee allegedly told Smith that his joke was not funny, but the musician and CEO responded, "I thought it was."

According to the affidavit, the employee then told Smith, "Then you'll think it's hilarious, if I asked you to step out of the line."

Smith refused to leave the line, and the two argued for a few moments before the employee put his arm out in an attempt to stop Smith from continuing in the line, authorities allege. Smith then "turned and punched him on his right side jaw and right temple area," according to the affidavit.

The employee told police that he stumbled and fell, and said he "was in shock and thought he might've lost consciousness." He was taken to Horizon West Hospital, and diagnosed with a concussion after undergoing a CT scan, the affidavit said.

Two witnesses, guests at the park who had been speaking with the employee before Smith walked by, told police that they heard the exchange, and two others allegedly said that they saw Smith punch the employee.

Smith's son reportedly told police that his dad had accidentally struck the employee as he lost his balance.

Smith was ultimately arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery. His bond has been set at $500. An attorney for Smith could not be immediately identified by PEOPLE. A representative for the Adwizar CEO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Smith is part of the Miami R&B/hip hop group Pretty Ricky, best known for early 2000s songs “Your Body” and “Grind with Me.”

The singer has more recently founded the social media marketing company Adwizar. According to its website, the company manages Facebook pages for stars including Bow Wow and Soulja Boy. He is also the founder of the Spectacular Academy, which teaches people the principles of starting and growing a business.

While Walt Disney World reopened in July, the theme park has implemented several new protocols in a bid to try to protect employees and guests from the spread of COVID-19. All guests over 2 years old are required to wear masks, lines for attractions have markings to maintain social distancing, and reservations are required before entering each park, among other new rules.

As of Tuesday, more than 13.6 people in the U.S. have been infected with the virus, and more than 270,500 people have died, according to data from the New York Times. Florida alone has had more than 1 million cases.