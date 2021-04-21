The Love and Hip Hop star, né Diamond Smith, and another victim were in the parking lot of a bowling alley Monday when two suspects attempted to steal a gold chain, police said

Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue in Critical Condition After Being Shot by 1 of 2 Suspects Attempting Robbery

Rapper Baby Blue, an original member of the hip-hop group Pretty Ricky, is in critical condition after being shot outside of a bowling alley in South Florida on Monday, the Davie Police Department confirms with PEOPLE.

Police arrived on the scene around midnight after an attempted robbery that ended with the shooting in the parking lot of SPAREZ Bowling Alley in Davie, Florida.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Love and Hip Hop star, né Diamond Smith, and another victim were standing by their cars "when two unknown armed male suspects approached," according to the Davie Police Department.

A physical altercation ensued as the suspects attempted to steal a gold chain necklace from one of the victims. One of the suspects' firearms discharged, hitting Baby Blue in the left shoulder.

The rapper was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Authorities said one suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a face covering and the other wore a grey hoodie with a face covering.

A graphic video circulating on social media from the account Hollywood Unlocked reportedly shows Baby Blue in the moments after he was shot, lying on the floor of the bowling alley with his arm covered in blood.

In the video, the colorful SPAREZ Bowling Alley sign can be seen at one point as people try to call for help.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Baby Blue's social media accounts have not addressed the incident publicly, though the rapper's Instagram bio currently reads "#PrayforBabyBlue".

The rapper had been promoting the release of his new single, "Jerry Rice," this week.

A rep for the hip hop group Pretty Ricky did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.