President Joe Biden Surprises Elton John with Medal During White House Concert: 'I'm Flabbergasted'

Sir Elton John has another honor to add to his storied career.

The "Rocket Man" singer, 75, was surprised when President Joe Biden presented him with the National Humanities Medal at his Friday performance on the South Lawn of the White House.

"Tonight is my great honor, and I mean this sincerely, to present the National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John," Biden announced. The music icon looked completely shocked at the announcement, and immediately teared up.

A White House official presented the medal by saying the honor was "for moving our souls with his powerful voice and one of the defining song books of all time. An enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage, who found purpose to challenge convention, shatter stigma and advance the simple truth — that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect."

Said John in the moment, "I'm never flabbergasted, but I'm flabbergasted." He added that he would "treasure" the medal for what it represented. The two shared a hug after Biden placed the medal around John's neck, and some private words.

Biden said that he and Jill Biden had invited John to the White House to thank him for his music, but also his activism in the global fight against HIV and AIDS. The event, "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," was organized in collaboration with The History Channel and A+E Networks.

"As Jill just mentioned, we're joined by so many people that ... he's set free to be themselves, to be treated with dignity and respect they deserve. Families and advocates in the fight against HIV/AIDS. A fight that he has led with sheer will, a​​​ fight for those lives lost and those lives we can save. Leaders standing up for equality of all people, no matter who you are, or who you love," the President said, according to CNN.

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

John performed many of his biggest hits, receiving seven standing ovations for his beloved and well-known catalog including "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man," "Your Song" and "I'm Still Standing."

President Biden was seen getting emotional himself during "Crocodile Rock," CNN reported. John introduced the song by saying it was a memorable and meaningful one for Biden, who used to sing it with his kids while driving them to school.

There were more than 2,000 guests at the event, from civil rights advocate Ruby Bridges to actress Anna Kendrick to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The White House also invited "everyday history-makers" including teachers, nurses, LGBTQ advocates and military families.

John thanked the audience for their work to fight against HIV and AIDS, even directly addressing Laura Bush for her husband George W. Bush's work in that space, Variety reported.

"President Bush accelerated the whole thing with his PEPFAR bill," John said. "We would have never gotten as far without President Bush — please tell him for me, give him a big hug. I just wish America could be more bipartisan on everything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

"I'm honored to receive the National Humanities Medal from President Biden and the First Lady during such a spectacular event at the White House," John said in a statement following the event. "It's been emotional for me to be recognized for the achievements of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Since I founded the Foundation at my kitchen table in Atlanta 30 years ago, I made a commitment not to leave anyone behind and will continue on this mission."

"We are striving for a future where people of all races, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations, and gender identities have the opportunity to live free from AIDS, stigma, injustice and maltreatment – and I'm so grateful recognition likes this brings us a step closer to making that a reality."

John was accompanied by his husband David Furnish, who added a statement of his own, saying: "He is so deserving of the National Humanities Medal through his constant advocacy for equality throughout his career and through the Elton John AIDS foundation. We're so thankful to the History Channel, A+E Networks and the Biden administration for giving us such an impactful platform to help us meet the urgent needs of people at risk of — and living with HIV/AIDS."

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

James Taylor performed at the White House earlier in September to kick off the celebration of the passage of President Joe Biden's 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, according to Rolling Stone.

The event is part of the activities returning to the White House following the ease of COVID-19 restrictions. In December, the White House also hosted a pre-taped "In Performance at the White House" event featuring a slew of entertainers including Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, and Billy Porter.

John has been on his farewell tour for months and will continue to travel the world performing well into next year.

During his appearance on the Hits Radio Breakfast show with Fleur East earlier this month, John shared that he will take a break once his Farewell Yellow Brick tour wraps for good in Sweden in July 2023.

"After next year when I finish in Stockholm, I'll go on a bit of a hiatus and figure out what I'm going to do next," he said.

Though John may still be working out what's next, he already has some idea of how 2023 is shaping up: a documentary titled Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend will hit Disney+, and the star also announced that he'll be part of a theatre adaption of the life of Tammy Faye Messner and her first husband, Jim Bakker. Tammy Faye will premiere in October at the Almeida Theatre in London.