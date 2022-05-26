Joe Biden Shares Clip from White House Mental Health Sit-Down with Selena Gomez: 'Such an Honor'

The two discussed mental health during her visit for the Mental Health Youth Action Forum

Selena Gomez and President Joe Biden are offering further insight into their recent White House meeting, where they discussed the importance of destigmatizing mental health.

Gomez, 29, gave a passionate speech in Washington, D.C. last week during the Mental Health Youth Action Forum — and on Thursday, Biden shared footage of a sit-down he had with the star, First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

"Mental health is health. To everyone who is struggling, know you are not alone," the president wrote on Twitter. "For Mental Health Awareness Month, we sat down to discuss how we can wipe out the stigma and expand access to care to ensure everyone can get the support they need."

The Only Murders in the Building star retweeted Biden's video, adding that she found the chat to be "such an honor."

In the video, Biden thanks Gomez — who has been very public about her mental health struggles — for her work in lifting "the burden off people" dealing with similar issues.

"I really do believe that we can make change, and it starts at the places where people spend the most time," Gomez replied. "I mean, our youth spends so much time with their friend communities, mainly at school."

She continued, "I don't take my platform lightly. I'm not perfect. I'm human. I have things that I walk through. That's why I feel like people like me, hopefully, can be the other side of the voice and say, 'Hey, I don't look like I'm done up every 5 seconds. I don't have it all put together. I have had to work through this. I've tried everything to escape this feeling. So why pretend that I have it all put together?'"

Biden noted that he and his administration are working on making mental health resources accessible to everyone, including in schools, and praised Gomez for putting the topic in the public eye.

"People look at you and say, look at this talented person, and she's telling me she had a problem? Oh, well, I guess that it's OK to ask for help," he said, before encouraging Gomez to thank her mom, Mandy Teefey, who was also present for the chat.

During Gomez's White House visit, she was joined by Biden, Murthy, Ambassador Susan Rice and 30 youth mental health activists.

"Mental health is very personal for me, and I hope that by using my platform to share my own story and working with incredible people like all of you," she said in her speech at the event, which was hosted by MTV Entertainment. "I can help others feel less alone and find the help they need, which is honestly all I want."

Elsewhere, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer also discussed how her makeup company Rare Beauty advocates for mental health awareness via its Rare Impact Fund, which supports organizations that expand access to mental health services and education for young people.

"We partner with mental health experts and non-profits throughout the year to share free educational resources," she added of the fund, which launched in July 2020.