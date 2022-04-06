Rihanna Says Pregnancy Has 'Unlocked New Levels of Love' for Her Mom in Birthday Shoutout Post

"Being on the verge of motherhood unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!" the singer said

The 34-year-old music superstar, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, posted a throwback photo from her own baby days in an Instagram tribute for her mom Monica Braithwaite's birthday Tuesday.

Sharing a snap of the mom and daughter matching in white dresses and hair accessories in church, the Anti artist opened up about how pregnancy has made her appreciate her mom even more.

"Today is my Queen's birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!" Rihanna wrote.

"She's the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can!" she continued. "Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!"

Rihanna revealed last month that she is in her third trimester, telling PEOPLE in February that she's enjoying having fun with fashion as her body changes.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the star said. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The Fenty Beauty founder also said that style gives her an extra shot of confidence when she needs it.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she said. "You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 33, revealed in January that they are expecting their first child together with a photos taken in the rapper's hometown of Harlem.

Soon after the news broke, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the fashion mogul "couldn't be happier" to become a mom and that the couple can't wait to meet their little one.

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," the source said. "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different," the insider continued, adding that she and A$AP Rocky are so excited.