"She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple's dinner Saturday at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California

Rihanna Enjoys 'Happy and Relaxed' Dinner Outing with A$AP Rocky After His Arrest, Source Says

Santa Monica, CA - Parents-to-be Rihanna and ASAP Rocky take advantage of their last moments before their child is born as they step out for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The two are seen arriving for their baby shower dinner with friends and family. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying each other's company before welcoming their first child.

The Grammy Award winner, 34, displayed her baby bump on Saturday as she stepped out with Rocky, 33, for what one source called a "happy and relaxed" dinner with an intimate group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, following Rocky's arrest earlier that week.

"It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate," the source tells PEOPLE, adding: "They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby."

Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) was arrested on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting that took place in November. He was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department after he arrived on a private plane that morning, returning from a vacation with Rihanna in her native Barbados.

The Testing artist was charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), which is a felony, and his bail was set at $550,000. Rocky was released from jail later that day.

He allegedly shot a man following an argument, and the victim claimed that Rocky fled the scene on foot with two other men. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration, according to police.

A rep for Rocky didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for comment after the arrest. He has not appeared in court in connection with the allegations.

Rihanna and Rocky announced their pregnancy in January, when the mother-to-be revealed her baby bump as they were photographed together during an outing in New York City.

The Savage X Fenty mogul previously told PEOPLE "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant.

"I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said in February.