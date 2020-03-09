Pregnant Katy Perry Mourns Grandmother After Her Death: ‘I Will Forever Carry Some of Her in Me’

Image zoom Katy Perry/Instagram

Katy Perry‘s paternal grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, died on Sunday. She was 99.

The pop star announced the matriarch’s death with an emotional tribute post on Monday morning, just days after revealing her pregnancy.

“I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday,” she wrote in her lengthy post. “My heart hopes so.”

“If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting the conversation would probably include ‘are sure you wanna pick this wild group?!'” the singer, 35, joked. “There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally.”

Perry then credited her grandmother for helping her become the woman that she is today.

“A lot of what I am is because of my father… and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did,” she wrote. “Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love.”

The “Dark Horse” singer then went on to recall some of her favorite memories about her grandmother, calling her a “wonderful grandma” and “a fighter.”

“Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas,” Perry wrote. “She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me.”

“When my whit comes out, that’s Ann,” Perry added. “When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann. When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them ♥️♠️.”

Fans flooded to Perry’s comments to send her their condolences and to wish her well. One wrote “stay strong queen 😦 ❤️,” while another added, “Sending all my prayers to your family.”

Perry’s heartbreaking news comes just days after the singer excitedly shared with the world that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting a child together. Perry revealed the news with her music video for “Never Worn White” on Friday, later jumping on her Instagram Story where she confirmed it again.

While performing at the Women’s Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, Perry told the crowd that she hopes “it’s a girl.”

This will be Perry’s first baby. Bloom, 43, shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.