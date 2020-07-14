The singer said she wrote "Smile" while "coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile"

No Frowns Allowed! Pregnant Katy Perry Gets Her 'Smile' Back in Clown-Filled New Video

No frowns — just clowns!

On Tuesday, Katy Perry debuted a video for her new single "Smile," the title track off her upcoming fifth studio album. In the playful video, the singer, 35, parades around in clown makeup and colorful outfits, joyfully singing about getting her smile back.

"Yeah, I'm thankful / Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful / Gotta say it's really been a while / But now I got back that smile," she sings.

For one look, Perry — who's currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom — dresses her baby bump in a blue and orange polka-dotted combo, with heart-shaped eye makeup to boot. The star also dons a blinged-up clown nose and a candy-colored manicure.

Throughout the quirky video, the American Idol judge sings and dances on larger-than-life objects, including a gigantic set of false teeth, which she polishes with an equally giant toothbrush.

"Turn ur frown upside down 😠🔄😁 because a performance video of #SMILE is up now at the link in my bio 🤡 ," she wrote on Instagram, teasing the new video.

Playing into the carnival theme she used to tease the cover reveal last week, Perry also wears a red clown nose front and center on the artwork for the album. She also wears a blue-and-white checkered outfit with her pinkish-blonde hair styled up.

Last week, Perry explained that the new collection of songs are inspired by a difficult time for the star, who opened up last month about considering suicide after a previous split from Bloom.

"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," she wrote. "This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

While details about the upcoming album are largely under wraps, Perry did divulge details on one song said to be included on the track list. Speaking with an NRJ Lebanon radio show last month, the artist explained the meaning behind a tune title "What Makes a Woman."

"That is a hope I have for my future child, is that she doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is," Perry said, according to Billboard. "And, you know, she can change whenever she wants. She doesn't have to ... she can try everything on if she wants; figure out what fits."

"And so I think that song is important to me and important for her," she added at the time.