Pregnant Katy Perry Sings 'Baby Mine' During Disney's Family Singalong in Dumbo Costume

Katy Perry is getting her baby girl on the way ready for a lifetime of lullabies.

During the Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, which aired on ABC on Mother's Day Sunday, the star — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom — sweetly sang "Baby Mine" from the 1941 animated classic Dumbo.

As she sang lyrics like "You are so precious to me/Cute as can be/Baby of mine," Perry, 35, as she swayed back and forth with her dog Nugget.

Prior to Perry's performance, Idina Menzel and Ben Platt performed their rendition of "A Whole New World" from Aladdin.

The Disney Family Singalong was arranged to raise funds for Feeding America, an organization that has been using its resources to help provide aid to those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While under lockdown orders amid the global health crisis, Perry has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy. On Saturday, during the SHEIN Together livestream event, which raised funds for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the mom-to-be shared: "I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I'm used to going [out] all the time."

And during a recent Facebook Live, she said that she's "not sure" if she's going to be able to do anything like a babymoon or a baby shower. "I'm just taking it one day at a time," she said. "But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but you know, there's a lot going on."

On Tuesday, she also gave a glimpse of what would have been her 2020 Met Gala look by sharing a photo of a custom Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra corset to Instagram. (Originally scheduled for May 4, the Met Gala was postponed due to coronavirus.)

Perry first shared the news that she was pregnant on March 5, cradling her baby belly in the music video for her song, "Never Worn White."

She went on to reveal on April 3 that she and Bloom, 43, were expecting a daughter, sharing a photo of her fiancé covered in pink cream — clearly part of a messy but fun sex reveal — and captioning it simply, "💕 It's a girl 💕."

Perry chatted with Extra via Zoom video call late last month, where she said she was "doing very well, all things considered," surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

"Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters — I'm used to jet-setting around and being really busy — now I feel we've laid a new foundation within our family, [that] there's a bond that's even stronger," she said. "We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created."

On May 15, Perry will release her new single, "Daisies," the first from her upcoming fifth studio album.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.

