Pregnant Ciara Boxes Alongside Husband Russell Wilson in Workout Video: 'Training with My Lady'

Ciara might be pregnant — but that’s not stopping her from crushing her workouts!

The singer’s husband Russell Wilson shared a video of the couple participating in an intense boxing workout on Wednesday.

In the video, both Wilson, 31, and Ciara, 34, spend some time throwing some jabs at their punching bags before it continues to show the footballer practicing some more punches with a trainer.

“Training with my lady… @Ciara we will whoop dat… 🤣😂🤪…” the Seahawks quarterback wrote in his caption for the video.

Wilson then candidly added, “also I think I may have let one go while swinging #GasMask 🤭🥴💪🏾🏆🥊 #KnockOut.”

Last month, the “Goodies” singer showed off her glamorous side at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 2020 Academy Awards, where she wore a gorgeous dark grey gown that showed off her baby bump.

The sheer dress featured a thigh-high slit over black corset-style undergarments, and the mother of two wore a matching hair band with a curly up-do.

Wilson also attended as his wife’s date and was photographed giving her a sweet smooch on the cheek as they both placed their hands on Ciara’s belly.

“They’re so excited to expand their family,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time of their pregnancy announcement, which came in January.

The duo kept their announcement simple, both sharing Instagram posts of the “Melanin” singer showing off her pregnant belly in a bikini while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

“Number 3,” they both captioned the shot.

The power couple are already parents to daughter Sienna Princess, whom they welcomed in April 2017, and 5½-year-old son Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with rapper Future from a previous relationship.

Shortly after breaking their exciting baby news, Wilson and Ciara attended the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida, enjoying a date night ahead of the big game.