Pregnant Cardi B Says She's 'Not Obligated' to Take Photos with Fans After Mall Fight: Report

Cardi B‘s reported refusal to take a photo with an eager fan left the pregnant rapper fleeing for safety from threats of a physical fight in a Las Vegas mall.

Weeks before an explosive war of words with Azealia Banks led Cardi B to delete her Instagram page, the Bronx emcee found herself face to face with another foe while shopping at an upscale luxury-goods shopping mall on the strip on April 27.

According to The Blast, Cardi bumped into a group of fans while they were exiting the Fendi store at The Shops at Crystals in the CityCenter complex. When she was asked for a photo, she ignored the group until one of its members — Lolita Beckford-Dawkins, who spoke to The Blast — screamed at the star, “F— Cardi, you ain’t s—.”

Responding, Cardi allegedly told her fans that she didn’t want to take a photo because she was unhappy with her appearance. But that claim only made her fans angrier, with Beckford-Dawkins teling The Blast that they thought she was being “fake.”

Partial video of the incident was posted by Instagram account Baller Alert on Sunday. In it, Cardi can be seen behind the glass of the Fendi store as security try to hold back Beckford-Dawkins and her friends.

“Come outside,” a man screams at her aggressively, before a Fendi worker locks the glass doors. “Come outside you bitch!”

Cardi appears to be shouting at the group back in the clip, though audio of what she’s saying cannot be heard in the clip. Afterwards, she walks away and goes deeper into the store.

Baller Alert also provided screengrabs of deleted tweets Cardi sent after the incident, responding to suggestions that the fight was over her desire to shut down the store for a private shopping spree.

“I was walking to the store and the man asked for a picture and I said no!” she wrote in the tweets, Baller Alert reports. “Then he took out his phone, got next to me, and my security told him, ‘She said no!’ Then the guy and his girl started calling me a wack ass bitch so I started barking.”

“I walked all the way to the store and they still followed me trying to argue with me,” Cardi added. “If I respectfully told you I don’t want to take a picture, your drunk ass shouldn’t get close to me and disrespect my decisions, space or privacy.”

When a fan then slammed Cardi for not taking pictures with her fans, she clapped back. “I always take pictures with fans,” Cardi wrote. “If I don’t have no makeup, in a rush, not in the mood, I’m not obligated and not everybody is YOUR FAN. Clearly.”

A rep for Cardi B did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has had to address her photo policy with angry fans.

Earlier this month following the Met Gala, a verbal dispute broke out after a fan approached the rapper for an autograph outside the Mark Hotel in New York, police told PEOPLE. The encounter then allegedly escalated to a physical altercation between the fan – who was later taken to the hospital – and three members of Cardi B’s entourage.

Later that night, the rapper took to Twitter to address the situation, writing in a now-deleted tweet that as a pregnant woman she has to be careful and asking fans to respect her space.

“If you check my tag pics, I take a lot of pics with fans. Some people are not fans and sometimes, I don’t want no pics and I simply don’t want people too close cause of [my pregnancy],” she wrote. “I don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo I be careful. Why can’t people respect that?”