Pregnant American Idol Contestant Met Her Future Husband at Show Audition: 'We Just Knew'

Haley Slaton walked into her American Idol audition a single woman and left with her husband-to-be!

The singer, 23, was five-and-a-half months pregnant when she wowed the judges with her audition, which aired Sunday.

While her moving backstory — which included her lifelong love of music and her excitement at expecting her first child — were covered on the show, one important aspect was missing: the fact that she met her now-husband Jordan Myles at her audition.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa resident told The Gazette that she and Myles met at the October audition in Austin, Texas, and were married in December.

"We got married pretty quick. We just knew. We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing," she said. "I was already pregnant, and he stepped up to be a father, and I couldn't thank him enough for that."

Haley Myles Haley, Jordan and Jaelyn Myles | Credit: Jordan Myles/Instagram

Slaton told the outlet that her son Jaelyn was born in January, and Myles has since moved to Iowa from Louisiana to be with her.

"We're very in love, and we're very happy that we met, and I feel like another reason why I was on the show was to meet him," she said. "That was a great experience — to meet someone that I finally could spend the rest of my life with."

Both Slaton and Myles have shared sweet snaps of their life together on Instagram, and after Slaton's audition aired, Myles wrote: "💜💙💛 Proud husband 🥰."

Slaton said she first auditioned for producers via Zoom in August, and was then selected to sing before Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry two months later.

She started with "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus, and though the judges saw her potential, were left wanting more. With that, she took on Adele's "One and Only," which wowed them enough to offer her a unanimous golden ticket to Hollywood.

"Being on the show pregnant is actually not going to be an obstacle for me," she said in the segment. "Just being a mom shouldn't stop you from following your dreams. I just really want to do this for my son and give him a really good life and I really want to show him to never stop chasing his dreams in the future. Never give up on your dreams. Mommy went and chased hers, so."

Haley Myles Haley Slaton | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Slaton and Myles aren't the only couple for whom Idol has served as Cupid.

Season 16 contestants Gabby Barrett, 22, and Cade Foehner, 25, met on the show in 2018, and were married a year later. They welcomed daughter Baylah May in January 2021.

Maddie Poppe, 24, who won season 16, is currently dating runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 23.