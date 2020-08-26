Riley Gale, Lead Singer of Thrash Metal Band Power Trip, Dead at 34

"He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart," the musician's family said in a statement

Power Trip lead singer Riley Gale has died. He was 34.

Gale's family announced his death with a statement posted to the band's Twitter on Tuesday.

"It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night," the statement said. No cause of death was given.

"Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends."

The statement continued to say that Power Trip's fans "meant so much" to Gale, and encouraged donations to Dallas Hope Charities in lieu of flowers. Funeral arrangements are pending, the family said.

Power Trip began in 2008, and the band released the album Manifest Destination in 2013, followed by Nightmare Logic in 2017, which made Rolling Stone's list of the top 20 albums for that year. They released a compilation album titled Opening Fire: 2008-2014 in 2018, and a live album earlier this year.

Image zoom Riley Gale David A. Smith/Getty Images

Gale attended the University of North Texas and formed the band when he was 22.

Earlier this year, Gale collaborated with Ice Cube's band Body Count for track "Point the Finger" and featured in the video which was filmed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic while everyone was social distancing.

After hearing the news, Ice shared his shock on Twitter.

"I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how... I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh," the rapper wrote.

Creeping Death, another metal band based in Texas, shared a tribute to Gale on Twitter.